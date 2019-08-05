JANESVILLE

The Perkins restaurant in Janesville is closing after its parent company announced bankruptcy Monday.

A sign on the door of the Janesville Perkins announced its closure Monday morning.

Perkins & Marie Callender’s LLC, the company that owns the Perkins franchise, owes more than $100 million to lenders, according to Bloomberg. It's the second bankruptcy for the company, which cleared the first round in 2011.

The Bloomberg article states Chief Executive Officer Jeffrey Warne cited rising costs, labor issues and higher “statutory” wages.

"We regret to announce that this Perkins Restaurant has closed," the sign on the door of the Janesville restaurant reads. "We apologize for any inconvenience. Thank you for your loyalty and patronage over the years."

An idling Ryder moving truck was backed up to a side door at the building at 3315 Milton Ave. early Monday afternoon. On the bumper of the truck appeared to be boxes of spices from the restaurant.

A man in a Perkins shirt near the truck identified himself as an employee but said he wasn't authorized to say anything.

Major Thomas McDowell with the Salvation Army arrived at the Perkins with other employees hoping to eat. They weren't aware the Perkins was closed.

McDowell said it was his favorite place to eat and was disappointed.

Another man, who has eaten at the Perkins multiple times over the last six months while traveling, was also disappointed after learning of the closure.

"I guess we'll have to go to Applebees," he said.

This story will be updated.