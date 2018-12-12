JANESVILLE
Even if the governor eases oversight for companies that get state tax-incentive packages, one city of Janesville official said local oversight won’t change for companies getting city help.
Economic Development Director Gale Price said the city crosschecks tax-incentive deals every year to make sure companies meet benchmarks for job creation.
If the companies fall short, the city can and sometimes does claw back incentives.
“If they don’t hit the (job) number, they get an invoice for that portion of the debt service the city lays out in promissory notes for,” Price said. “It’s pretty rare that we have to send out invoices on those. But, you know, we’ll probably send out four or five a year. But it’s nominal because it’s spread out over 10 years. It’s sometimes maybe $300 per job.”
The Wisconsin Economic Development Corp., the state’s jobs creation agency, made headlines earlier this month when the Republican-led state Legislature passed a late-night bill that would allow “spot checks”—independent audits to probe only a sliver of job-creation tax-incentive deals the agency writes.
The WEDC says if the bill passes, it would use the spot-check provision to augment—not replace—a crosscheck it already has in place to ensure companies getting state help make good on job creation agreements.
Some critics of the bill, including both Democratic and Republican lawmakers, said they’re concerned the provision could open the door for looser vetting of millions of dollars of economic development deals the WEDC grants statewide.
Some companies receive both state and municipal tax-incentive packages.
In Janesville, Price said, the city’s checks on companies with job-creation agreements are done every year. But he said the process is not run as an audit.
The crosschecks instead require individual companies to provide job creation tallies along with wage levels for employees.
The city’s economic development staff then uses the reports to make sure the companies are creating jobs and paying wages that match their agreements.
“We don’t do an audit. We don’t have some accountants go in and say, ‘Give us all of this,’” Price said. “There’s a level of trust with it. But our expectation is that the companies are reporting numbers that are true or accurate. That’s one benefit where we do a deal and the state (WEDC) does a deal is we can get ahold of the state’s data. If the state’s doing an audit, we don’t need to go back and have a certified audit.”
Price said this week his staff reviewed a logistics and distribution company that has a 10-year tax-increment financing deal that’s tied in part to job creation. Under the terms of the deal, the company was required to create 57 jobs that pay at least $16.03 an hour—a “living wage” the city has set through policy.
Under review, the city learned the company has created 83.25 jobs, most of which pay at least the baseline wage. That means the company has met—actually surpassed—the terms of the TIF deal on raw job creation.
However, Price said, the city noted the company is paying one supervisory position $21 an hour—a wage that’s $7 an hour less for that position than the company had outlined in a pay rate agreement.
Price said his staff circled back on that shortfall and discussed it, but he said the city ultimately decided against charging a claw back against the company. Based on the company’s jobs report, it pays its employees an average of about $25 an hour and it’s over performing in raw job creation.
“They got almost 30 more jobs than was anticipated. So do we gig them for that one wage being under the $28 they had in the initial agreement? Ultimately, that wage is still higher than $16.03—the benchmark. Why in the heck do we want to punish them for creating more jobs if this one job falls short of what the agreement had anticipated? It’s still higher than the baseline minimum wage,” Price said.
During annual reviews, the city tracks quarterly staffing and wage trends in the companies’ jobs reports, Price said.
He said if companies have “significant” shortfalls in either the number of jobs or wages paid, agreements can prompt city meetings with the companies to learn more about why the companies are not meeting benchmarks.
Price said any changes in state law in how the WEDC might crosscheck its own tax-incentive deals would not affect how the city vets its own deals.
“It ties back to city council policy and city council comfort level. I wouldn’t change the practice. We have a duty to the citizens that if we’re going to be doing these deals, we need to be doing an annual check. We should not change that,” Price said.
“We should make sure that we’re being good stewards of those investments and that everyone is performing on those investments.”
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse