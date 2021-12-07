JANESVILLE
Paul Williams, president of Janesville’s city liquor licensing board, told a Hy-Vee corporate official on Tuesday “welcome to Janesville, and good luck.”
Williams’s polite statement came as the city’s Alcohol License Advisory Committee gave a unanimous nod on a 5-0 vote to Hy-Vee’s request for ordinance changes that would pave the way for the supermarket company to build out a hybrid grocery store/restaurant-bar in the vacant, former Janesville Shopko building at 2500 Humes Road.
The panel’s nod means that the Janesville City Council will receive a positive recommendation later this month to approve a set of ordinance changes that would allow Hy-Vee to redevelop the 97,000-square-foot Shopko as a full-service supermarket with a separated liquor store, multi-kiosk food court and a Wahlburgers restaurant and full bar inside the main grocery store.
As of now, Janesville hasn’t had a specific set of rules in its liquor licensing ordinance that would allow a grocery store to incorporate a restaurant-bar.
Des Moines-based Hy-Vee over the last few years has begun developing stores in Wisconsin and across the Midwest that include sit-down restaurants with bars and coffee shops—a move City Economic Director Gale Price and Hy-Vee spokesperson Tyler Power told the ALAC offers customers a unique, hybrid dining and grocery “experience.”
Under the changes proposed, the city council will be asked to allow Hy-Vee to operate its restaurant from morning until 11 p.m. and run its separated, attached liquor store from morning until 9 p.m.
The proposed changes might allow other stores that sell a majority of groceries to add similar dining amenities.
Price said city staff believes the ordinance changes would allow for a level playing field for existing and future supermarkets that might look toward more flexible business plans.
“This would allow a unique business model to come to Janesville, and it could be adopted by competitors,” Price said.
Price told liquor board members that at other Wisconsin stores, including in Madison and Eau Claire, Hy-Vee “has not had issues” controlling the sale of alcohol while running restaurant-bars in some of its stores.
Power said Hy-Vee doesn’t allow carryout sales of open liquor, beer or wine from its grocery store bars, and it doesn’t allow customers to mill around its stores with open alcohol. He indicated that in Janesville, Hy-Vee would have the same restrictions.
Underage patrons under law would not be allowed to sit at the Hy-Vee restaurant’s bar, which will be separated from the rest of the restaurant and food court via a hallway.
Overall, Power said, Hy-Vee’s project would be a “$20-million investment” at the blighted former Shopko property. He said the store, liquor store bar-restaurant and attached fresh-made food court would employ about 500 people.
The Shopko storefront has been vacant since 2019.
Power said families tend to eat at Hy-Vee’s in-store restaurant, then shop for groceries. Some specifically come to watch Packers or Badgers football on the bar-restaurant’s TVs.
On Tuesday, Williams said he felt “rushed” to make a decision that he and some other liquor board members felt might create a slippery slope. Janesville’s liquor licensing and sales rules have for years been more restrictive than other nearby communities.
The city long has required retail sellers to physically separate their packaged beer and alcohol sales. And until recently, the city’s kept a hard cap on the number of Class A liquor licenses it grants.
But a COVID-era state law change in 2019 allows retailers certain latitudes under Class B, restaurant-type liquor sales, including carryout of open container mixed drinks.
After presentations by both Price and Power, liquor board member Williams and Paul Benson, both of whom are also Janesville City Council members, said they felt the ordinance changes actually would give the city greater control over future developments, like Hy-Vee's proposal, than if a retailer simply developed a store based on state alcohol law.
Jane Golberg, who leads Janesville youth anti-drug and alcohol nonprofit Janesville Mobilizing 4 Change, said she wasn’t specifically opposed to Hy-Vee’s plans, but she said she is concerned about the “long-term implications.”
Golberg said she’s “curious” if the changes might make it easier for a store like Hy-Vee to come back later and ask to have hours extended for sales at its built-in liquor store. Golberg said she is also worried about other, new retailers “saturating” the city with liquor sales.