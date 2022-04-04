JANESVILLE
The Kohl’s store at Uptown Janesville remained closed Monday for the third straight day after an apparent arson left the store and inventory inside it damaged.
As of Monday, initial court hearings were pending for an 11-year-old boy, a 15-year-old boy, and charges were pending for a 17-year-old girl accused of setting the rear of the retail store at 2500 Milton Ave. ablaze Friday evening.
An assistant at the Rock County District Attorney’s Office said the 11-year-old and 15-year-old face initial hearings Wednesday after Janesville police arrested them both on suspicion of felony counts of arson and recklessly endangering safety.
The 17-year-old girl was booked and released from jail, Janesville police officials said Monday. Detectives have referred charges in her arrest to the district attorney’s office, including arson and reckless endangerment.
Police arrested the youths after detectives reviewed security footage, which police said showed the fire appeared to have been set intentionally. No one was injured, officials said.
Kyle Austin, a detective with the Janesville Police Department, said Monday that the fire at Kohl’s is the first time he knows of that police have investigated an arson at a Janesville retail store.
He said the police department and state of Wisconsin authorities continue to investigate.
The building’s own sprinkler system partially doused the flames until Janesville fire crews arrived and used water to extinguish the blaze.
On Monday afternoon, a truck for Schaumburg, Illinois-based R3 Restoration Group was parked outside Kohl’s. The company bills itself as a third-party consultant that handles “commercial disasters and restoration.”
Kohl’s remained closed to walk-in customers Monday afternoon. Signs in the window indicated the store remains closed “until further notice.”
A Gazette reporter observed store employees moving around inside the Kohl’s. Most store inventory toward the front of the store appeared to remain in place Monday, although parts of the rear of the store appeared to have been cleared of some inventory and racks.
A Kohl’s store employee on Monday declined to give an update on the condition of the store and when it could reopen. The employee deferred comment to a company spokesperson.
A Kohl’s spokesperson has not responded to repeated inquiries from Gazette reporters.
Janesville Deputy Fire Chief John McManus told The Gazette that the fire department doesn’t yet have cost estimates of damage from the fire and likely won’t until the department’s own fire prevention bureau completes an investigation.