JANESVILLE

Janesville’s Gander Outdoors store has closed after the retailer’s parent company shifted away from outdoor retail and toward recreational vehicle sales.

The Gander store at 2900 Deerfield Drive closed at the beginning of the year, said sources at Pine Tree Plaza, the strip mall that housed the store.

A broker listed as the leasing agent declined to comment on the reason for the closure, about two years after the store was relaunched under new ownership by Camping World.

Crain’s Business Chicago reported last fall that Camping World planned to close 37 locations as it retreated from outdoor retail sales and focused more on its main business: RV sales, equipment and servicing.

The Crain’s report said Camping World planned to close Gander Outdoors locations that do not offer RV sales and servicing. The Janesville store was set up as a hunting, fishing and camping retail store and didn't sell or service RVs.

Shelly Kapoor, manager at the Famous Footwear store next door, said Gander Outdoors closed around New Year’s Day.

Before that, the store had offered 30% to 50% off sales. One employee said the store’s future was uncertain because it wasn’t selling RVs, which she said is “what is making the money” for Camping World.

Famous Footwear employee Maryssa Ludke said Gander employees were aware by December that the store was closing. At least one Gander worker came into Famous Footwear to apply for a job, she said.

Ludke and Kapoor said Famous Footwear, which is not part of Camping World’s holdings, has no plans to leave Pine Tree Plaza.

Kapoor said she’d been told Gander for some reason was “not allowed” to convert the store parking lot to an RV dealership lot. She said the store tried to sell a boat as part of a sweepstakes, but the sale was cut short after the store was told it couldn’t park boats in the lot.

Movies 16, a theater near Gander, owns about half of the parking lot next to the store. Manager Sarah Lehr said she’d never been approached by Gander about using part of the Movies 16 lot to sell boats or RVs.

Lehr said she’s not sure whether Gander was allowed to sell RVs, but she saw no reason why Movies 16 would have objected to such an arrangement.

Inland Pine Tree of Oak Brook, Illinois, owns Pine Tree Plaza and about half of the parking lot in front of the Gander store.

"I'm sure they'll fill up that space fast. They always fill up vacancies fast," Lehr said.

Inland did not immediately return calls from The Gazette.

This the second time the Janesville Gander store has closed in the last three years. In May 2017, Camping World paid $36 million in a bankruptcy auction to buy all of the former Gander Mountain’s 160 U.S. locations, including the Janesville store.

Camping World reopened the store as a rebranded Gander Outdoors in 2018.

The closing comes almost in tandem with the closure in January of Pier One Imports, a Deerfield Drive store just south of Pine Tree Plaza that is under different ownership.