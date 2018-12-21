JANESVILLE
Janesville’s Dressbarn store in Pine Tree Plaza is slated to shutter by the end of this year, a store official confirmed.
Dressbarn store manager Sandra Gaffney confirmed Friday that the women's apparel retailer will shutter its Janesville store by Dec. 29.
Gaffney said she and the store’s eight employees learned the store was slated to close at the beginning of December. Gaffney said she has been directing customers to continue shopping at Dressbarn locations in Johnson Creek, Madison and Rockford, Illinois, after Janesville's store closes.
Gaffney said the store did not have its lease renewed but said she wasn’t authorized to give other details.
The store operated at Pine Tree Plaza off Deerfield Drive since 2014, Gaffney said. She said the store was doing well when she learned of the closure. She said there are no plans for Dressbarn to move to another location in Janesville.
“It’s not because of our store’s performance. We were a great performing store,” Gaffney said. “We won’t be going anywhere else (in Janesville). There won’t be a Dressbarn in Janesville, I’m sorry to say.”
Dressbarn’s closure comes after Pine Tree plaza lost another tenant, Staples, in November. It’s not clear what the Pine Tree Plaza’s owner intends to do with the vacant space that will come open when Dressbarn leaves.
Leasing officials for the owner and manager of Pine Tree Plaza, Oak Brook, Illinois-based IRC Retail Centers, did not immediately return multiple calls from The Gazette on Friday.
