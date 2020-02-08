JANESVILLE
He’s not doing a revamp of the Monterey Hotel, but local developer Jim Grafft could partner with the city on reviving two second-floor apartments across the street from the downtown hotel.
Gale Price, Janesville’s economic development director, recommends in a memo that the city council on Monday approve a $102,500 tax-increment financing deal to help Grafft rework two apartments he owns above 401 and 405 W. Milwaukee St.
The riverfront section of West Milwaukee Street is seeing millions of dollars of revitalization under the city’s ARISE initiative, Price wrote. But the blocks west of that area—including the block of the Monterey Hotel and Grafft’s apartments—“are not experiencing revitalization and development as quickly.”
Price wrote that the TIF deal he’s recommending would create improved residential spaces, lower vacancy on a block the city considers “vital,” and add apartment tenants in five units.
Those new residents would add foot traffic downtown, Price said.
The Grafft family has not publicly announced plans for the project, but it would be a smaller-scale rehab than the Monterey Hotel. Family members recently told The Gazette that Grafft Investments and a Madison developer eventually want to transform the Monterey into high-end apartments.
A TIF deal on the smaller project is evidence that the city and Grafft are working together on something in the Monterey neighborhood.
Also underway in the area are renovations on a pair of West Milwaukee Street studio apartments owned by Janesville architect Mick Gilbertson and a plan to build River Flats, an affordable apartment project on Franklin Street.
Price wrote that in the downtown district, TIF projects haven’t added enough new value to the downtown to warrant the city offering up-front payouts on new TIF deals there.
The city would structure Grafft’s TIF deal on the two apartments on a pay-as-you-go basis, he wrote.
The city has been in talks with the Grafft family about the Monterey Hotel plan in the last few months. It’s not clear if the Graffts are discussing a possible TIF deal for the hotel.
The Monterey faced raze-or-repair orders for structural and roof problems that city officials say Grafft has fixed.
Grafft also continues to repair the exterior of the former Rock County Appliance building at South Main and West Court streets, where his daughter, Britten Langfoss, operates a banquet hall called The Venue.