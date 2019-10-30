JANESVILLE

Getting a haircut at Rote’s Hairstyling Shop this week hasn't been easy.

After nearly 60 years as owner and head barber, Burr Rote is retiring, and his schedule has been packed with customers wanting one more haircut.

“I knew this was coming. I know it’s time,” he said. “I didn’t want to wait until something happens where I can’t do it anymore.”

Thursday is his last day.

Rote, 82, received an offer for the building earlier this year and realized he wasn’t getting any younger. He decided to sell the shop to a barber who went to school with his son Bob.

“I’m going to miss the people here. I’m going to miss them the most,” Rote said.

Rote spent five years working as a barber in Burlington before opening the barber shop at 17 S. Academy St. 51 years ago. For a time, his wife and two kids worked in the shop with him.

He’s snipped, clipped and buzzed through an estimated 300,000 haircuts, he said, and he’s seen just about every hairstyle in the book.

When he started, flat-tops were the common cut. He’s given Mohawks and bowl cuts over the years after trying to talk customers out of them.

The perfect haircut is different for each person, he said.

“Everyone is different. Some of the people got some goofy ideas about haircuts."

He remembers once giving a haircut to a man whose hair was down to his legs, he said. Rote found himself standing in a few feet of hair after the man left.

Pat Bush started visiting Rote’s Hairstyling Shop three years ago after her nephew introduced her to the barbershop.

“I like that he does exactly what you want. Sometimes you go to a beauty shop, and it’s whatever they want, but Bob always cuts it just right,” Bush said.

Rock County Sheriff Troy Knudson is a busy man, but when Knudson heard Rote was retiring, he made time to get a trim Wednesday.

“I’ve been coming here on and off for most of my life,” Knudson said. “It’s hard to imagine him not being down here cutting hair. So, when I heard this was his last week, I had to get one more haircut here."

Knudson said he’s been always greeted by a smile from Rote, and Rote’s personality always has made his visits about more than just a haircut.

“I think he cares. I think his passion for the business comes through pretty clearly, and he’s good with people. I think that’s what makes him such a good barber,” Knudson said.

Rote’s only days off through the years were Mondays, so he had to fit all of his appointments, house cleaning and golf into one day each week.

He’s ready for more free time after he hangs up the clippers.

“I want to play golf, and I’m going to take a few trips,” he said. “But the best part is going to be having a few days where I don’t have to do nothing. I never had that luxury very often.”