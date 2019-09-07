JANESVILLE

Janesville might not see a deluge of delegates who will put their feet up in a local hotel during the 2020 Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee in July.

Yet tourism officials here expect that the thousands of people attending the huge convention could create a ripple effect that prompts some visitors to Milwaukee to plan hotel stays in communities west of the city.

Christine Rebout, executive director of the Janesville Area Convention and Visitors Bureau, said Janesville hotels are not included in the initial block of 17,000 hotel rooms the Democratic National Committee is negotiating reservations for in the Milwaukee and Chicago areas. The convention runs July 13 to 16.

But her tourism organization is planning to help local hotels prepare for a likely wave of bleed-off guests who might get aced out of rooms because of the convention.

“What we think we’re going to experience is really that pushover of people who were going to stay in Milwaukee for some other reason, for leisure travel or whatever, who are going to be pushed out either because of lack of room availability or because of price,” Rebout said.

“The reality is, all those hotels in there (Milwaukee area) are probably going to pull those prices up a little bit.”

Rebout said DNC officials have told Milwaukee tourism agencies that they might need to book rooms as far as 80 miles away from Firserv Forum, where the convention will be held.

She said she believes Madison might draw nonconvention guests and also some party delegates. Janesville has the same proximity to the Interstate system and also is within 80 miles of Milwaukee.

Tourism officials who work in Walworth County cities—which are closer to Milwaukee than Janesville—expect the Milwaukee convention to have a more direct impact on resorts and hotels, particularly the ones around Geneva and Delavan lakes.

That means hotels in the Lake Geneva and Delavan areas could see a glut of convention guests along with the area’s strong summer tourist draw.

“All of the resorts have already been in communication regarding the convention and have room blocks set aside. They’ve already started a month ago working on that,” said Kathleen Seeberg, executive director of the Walworth County Visitors Bureau.

Seeberg said Walworth County hotels expect an influx of both delegates and those paying to attend the event. Some likely will roll a vacation into their convention plans, tourism officials expect.

“I know that our properties are thinking that it’s going to actually be convention-goers and their families,” she said. “It’s not necessarily exactly when the convention is going on, but it’s pre-imposed. ... It could very well lead to, and in some instances very likely will lead to, some making it a longer vacation.”

Seeberg thinks Walworth County resorts on the Interstate 43 corridor will be a natural draw because they offer convenience to those traveling into Milwaukee.

She said the bigger-than-usual convention crowds will require a number of considerations, but it’s not as if large crowds over a short period of time are unheard of in Walworth County.

The county’s hotels often fill up for music shows and rock festivals at Alpine Valley Music Theatre, such as the Farm Aid music festival planned later this month, she said.

Seeberg also foresees conversations about possibly easing short-term home rental rules so the tourism industry can handle convention guests in the Lake Geneva area.

Janesville hotels and Seeberg’s organization don’t know for sure what kind of draw they’ll see for the convention at this point, but it should be clear by May or June, she said.