JANESVILLE

HomeGoods has announced it plans to open July 14 in the vacant former Staples and Dressbarn spaces in the Pine Tree Plaza on Janesville’s east side.

HomeGoods had been quiet about its planned revamp, which was revealed early this year in city construction permit records.

But the off-price home décor and furniture retailer announced Monday that it will open in about a month in 24,000 square feet of space at 2900 Deerfield Drive, Suite 150.

The retailer expects to employ about 65 people locally in a blend of full-time and part-time positions.

HomeGoods has five locations in the Milwaukee area along with locations in Lake Geneva, Madison and Rockford, Illinois.

The renovation of the former Staples and Dressbarn spaces, and HomeGoods’ plan to move into the side-by-side storefronts, unfolded after Staples closed its store in November and after Dressbarn vacated in December when Pine Tree’s owner did not renew its lease, a Dressbarn manager said.

Pine Tree owner IRC Retail Centers sought city permits for “minor interior demolition” for a “project to be determined” at the Pine Tree property, but city records released to The Gazette in January indicated the project was “a HomeGoods demolition.”

HomeGoods’ store departments include furniture, rugs, lighting, adult and kids’ décor, kitchen and dining, bedding and bath, toys and pet accessories, along with storage, workspace and outdoor products.