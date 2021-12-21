The Ho-Chunk Nation is in the process of amending its compact agreement with the State of Wisconsin to allow sports betting, including at the yet-to-be-built Beloit casino, Adams Publishing Group has learned.
Ho-Chunk Nation Public Relations Officer Ryan Greendeer confirmed the amendment is currently in the works for the tribe's compact agreement with the state.
"We do anticipate (sports betting) will be offered at our facilities," Greendeer told The Beloit Daily News via email.
Ho-Chunk officials currently are waiting on the Bureau of Indian Affairs for a final ruling on its land fee-to-trust application related to the Beloit casino-resort project which is needed before construction of the casino can begin. The tribe previously said it plans to break ground on the Beloit project in the spring.
On Monday, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers and leaders from the St. Croix Chippewa Indians of Wisconsin signed an amendment to the tribe's compact to allow St. Croix-operated casinos and affiliate locations in Wisconsin to offer event wagering on sports and non-sport events. The signed amendment must now be reviewed by the U.S. Department of Interior for a 45-day period.
The compact amendment follows months of negotiations between the tribe representatives and the Wisconsin Department of Administration’s (DOA) Division of Gaming. The compact amendment was voted on by the St. Croix Tribal Council on Nov. 30
“We are in exciting times here at St. Croix. The addition of sports wagering at the St. Croix Casinos will give our tribe the ability to give our customers the most comprehensive gaming experience in the state of Wisconsin,” said Chairman William Reynolds. “We are greatly appreciative of the partnership Gov. Evers has provided to the tribes and we look forward to continuing this government-to-government relationship.”
