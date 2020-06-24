JANESVILLE
Greenhouse material maker Green-Tek has announced plans to move its manufacturing from Janesville to the former Regal-Beloit Corp campus in Shopiere.
In a move Green-Tek announced Wednesday, Green-Tek plans to migrate its operations from the former Lear Seating facility on Janesville’s south end to the 17-acre Shopiere facility “immediately."
Green-Tek, which manufactures greenhouse coverings and components, has purchased the 140,000-square-foot former Regal-Beloit Durst manufacturing facility in Shopiere, according to a news release from the company.
Green-Tek’s sister company, plastics extrusion company CPT, will remain in Janesville.
Green-Tek officials said the move will allow both companies continued growth at separate facilities.
Both Green-Tek and CPT were businesses deemed as “essential” during the COVID-19 pandemic because they produce products that are related to agriculture and the food production chain.
