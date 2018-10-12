JANESVILLE
The owner of the Monterey Hotel has submitted plans to the city of Janesville for repairs to the hulking, deteriorated property on the west side of downtown.
According to documents obtained by The Gazette, Monterey Hotel owner Jim Grafft on Wednesday submitted a two-page list of projects that would repair damage to the roof, major structural framework and other parts of the iconic six-story hotel on West Milwaukee Street.
The list was a requirement for Grafft to meet a 30-day deadline to agree to repairs after the city gave him a raze-or-repair order for the building Sept. 10.
Janesville Building Director Tom Clippert, who signed the raze-or-repair order, said Friday he is still reviewing the draft agreement.
In a code violation document, raze-or-repair order and a draft compliance agreement obtained Friday by The Gazette, city officials called the Monterey Hotel “unsafe,” “unfit for human habitation” and “dilapidated” because of water damage from roof leaks, crumbling brickwork and missing windows, among other things.
Structural floor and roof supports on the lower part of the building have deteriorated to the point that the building could “partially or completely collapse,” according to a city inspection earlier this year.
In the raze-or-repair order, the city required Grafft to agree to repair the problems and address fire code violations or the city would raze the 44,000-square-foot building, which has sat empty for 25 years.
In a draft agreement submitted to the city Wednesday, the Grafft family said it has hired a Janesville architect to review "slabs and structural joists" that support the building’s first floor and design repairs that would "support future development of the whole building.”
The documents also show the Graffts have hired contractors to tuck-point brick on the building's south side. The Graffts also indicated they’re planning roof repairs to fix leaks—work the family hopes to complete by the end of 2018.
Other proposed repairs include fixing doors and broken windows and applying printed wraps on the ground-floor windows that would show historical photos of the Monterey Hotel.
Under the draft agreement, the Graffts would have six months to make repairs, starting from the day the agreement is signed by city officials.
Clippert said he has not yet spoken with the Grafft family about the repair plans. He declined to comment on whether city officials think the plans contain the required fixes for the Monterey Hotel.
But he said the city could seek more details about the proposed repairs as early as next week.
The city’s raze-or-repair order requires Grafft to supply an itemized list of required repairs, a “detailed” schedule for the work, the time frame for each repair to be completed, and written bids from contractors that provide the estimated cost of the work and proof of financing.
Grafft's two-page proposal shows projected timelines for some of the work. Other repairs, such as required fixes to structural supports, require a Janesville architect’s designs before Grafft could hire a repair contractor or give the city a timeline.
Clippert said as of Friday afternoon, the official deadline, the Graffts had submitted repair plans but not cost estimates for repairs or details on how the work would be financed.
Under raze-or-repair orders, both the city and Grafft must agree to project timelines, cost estimates and financing details before the city OKs a repair agreement and issues permits.
“Those questions will be part of my response back to them. But they submitted something within the 30-day time frame. We’d have the opportunity to request more information,” Clippert said.
The September raze-or-repair order was the first such order the city has issued Grafft for repairs to the Monterey Hotel. In the past, the city has tried to nudge him to bring the building up to code.
Some code violations at the Monterey Hotel have hung fire since 2015, Clippert previously told The Gazette.
Grafft has long said he wants to turn the aging building into apartments, although he has clashed with the city over on-site parking. He has said he needs city incentives to build a parking deck on the property.
