JANESVILLE

A Golden Corral Buffet & Grill is coming to Janesville.

The national buffet chain purchased the old Quaker Steak & Lube building at 3111 Wellington Place, just east of Interstate 90/39 on Highway 14.

Gale Price, Janesville economic development director, told WCLO Radio that Golden Corral hopes to start renovations yet this summer but has not settled on an opening date.

The company was looking for a 15,000-square-foot space, but Price said the smaller building was attractive, too.

“They (Golden Corral) are doing now the smaller prototypes of 7-8,000 square feet that they think will penetrate markets like this and be a more reasonable size," Price said.

The I-90/39 construction project, which had something to do with Quaker Steak & Lube's closing in 2018, and the impending Highway 14 project may have scared off some buyers, but Price said he thinks the new tenants will do just fine.

Price said the building's visibility and the interest in Janesville for an all-you-can-eat buffet should allow the new business to survive.

“You’ve got to go through some of that pain for the long term gain," Price said.

News of Golden Corral's plans came the same day that Perkins, another Janesville restaurant on Highway 14, closed its doors as part of a national bankruptcy.