Janesville Gazette Offices Experiencing Phone Issues By Orestes Baez Adams Publishing Group Aug 12, 2022

Thank you for your calls on issues related to our telephone service. Our carrier is dealing with an issue interfering with our phone systems.Issues including calls not connecting, one-way calls where the caller cannot hear us and calls where the connection drops off mid-call are prevalent. Please be patient as this issue gets resolved. We apologize for any inconvenience this might cause.

Orestes Baez is the regional president and publisher of Adams Publishing Group's Southern Wisconsin group and publisher of The Gazette.