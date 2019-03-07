JANESVILLE

For the fourth consecutive year, The Gazette on Thursday was named overall Newspaper of the Year by the Wisconsin Newspaper Association.

It is the top award among all daily newspapers in the state and comes despite The Gazette competing in a category with larger newspapers.

The Gazette previously won seven consecutive Newspaper of the Year awards in its circulation category. The Gazette won that award again Thursday, too.

The Newspaper of the Year prize was based on 37 news awards and 42 advertising awards received by the newspaper and its staff.

Awards in the 2018 Better Newspaper Contest were presented during the association’s 165th annual convention Thursday at the Concourse Hotel in Madison.

“This year’s recognition by our industry peers as Wisconsin’s best daily newspaper for the fourth year in a row is a remarkable, unequaled achievement by a dedicated group of professional journalists, account representatives, circulation/distribution agents and production staff,” said Sidney H. Bliss, president of Bliss Communications, the parent company of The Gazette.

“It represents an unparalleled daily commitment to comprehensive local news coverage by our entire team,” Bliss said.

The Gazette this year competed in Division A, which includes publications with 20,000 or more print and electronic subscriptions.

The 2018 Better Newspaper Contest included 2,799 entries from 121 newspapers.

Eligible entries were published between Sept. 1, 2017, and Aug. 31, 2018, and were judged by members of the Washington Newspaper Publishers Association.

Awards won by The Gazette news and advertising departments are:

News

First Place, Best Front Page, Tim Seeman, Shawn Sensiba, Greg Little.

First Place, Feature/Lifestyle Section, Shari Rampenthal.

First Place, General News Story, Ashley McCallum.

First Place, Feature (Profile), Jonah Beleckis.

First Place, Reporting on Local Education, Catherine W. Idzerda.

First Place, Environmental Reporting Award, Jim Dayton.

First Place, All-Around Newspaper Photography, Angela Major, Anthony Wahl.

First Place, General News Photo, Angela Major.

First Place, Feature Photo, Angela Major.

First Place, Photo Essay, Angela Major.

First Place, Graphics, Anthony Wahl.

First Place, Best Website, Dave von Falkenstein, Staff.

Second Place, Best Special Section, Shari Rampenthal, Staff.

Second Place, Sports Section, Eric Schmoldt, Tom Miller, John Barry, Bryan Wegter.

Second Place, Feature/Lifestyle Section, Shari Rampenthal.

Second Place, Best Headlines, Tim Seeman.

Second Place, “Rookie” Reporter of the Year, Ashley McCallum.

Second Place, General News Story, Jonah Beleckis.

Second Place, Reporting on Local Government, Jim Dayton.

Second Place, Local Column, Anna Marie Lux.

Second Place, Sports News Story, Eric Schmoldt, John Barry.

Second Place, Sports Feature, Bryan Wegter.

Second Place, Local Sports Column, Eric Schmoldt.

Second Place, Best Localized National Story, Ashley McCallum.

Second Place, Page Design—Sports, Bryan Wegter.

Second Place, Graphics, Bryan Wegter.

Second Place, General Excellence.

Third Place, Editorial Section, Andrew Broman.

Third Place, Local Outdoor Column, Anna Marie Lux.

Third Place, Graphics, Anthony Wahl.

Honorable Mention, General News Story, Frank Schultz.

Honorable Mention, Feature (Profile), Jim Dayton.

Honorable Mention, Ongoing/Extended Coverage, Nate Jackson.

Honorable Mention, Sports Feature, Eric Schmoldt, John Barry.

Honorable Mention, Best Localized National Story, Jim Dayton.

Honorable Mention, General News Photo, Anthony Wahl.

Honorable Mention, Photo Essay, Angela Major.

Advertising