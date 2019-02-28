JANESVILLE

French automotive parts manufacturer Novares announced it has acquired Miniature Precision Components, another auto parts maker that has a manufacturing facility in Janesville.

Novares earlier this month acquired specialty thermoplastic engine parts maker MPC, which has five U.S. sites, including a Janesville facility at 2929 Venture Drive, and one location in Mexico, according to a news release.

Through the move, Novares will absorb MPC, which did $265 million in business last year, Novares says. The acquisition nearly doubles the size of Novares’ engine business, which the company describes as “cutting edge” equipment for use in cleaner, “more connected” vehicles.

Novares said the acquisition consolidates the company’s presence in the U.S., where it has eight existing sites, according to the release.

It’s not clear how the acquisition will affect the Janesville location.

MPC started a 10-year lease in a privately owned facility on the city’s south side in 2012 when its operations in Walworth expanded, according to Gazette reports.

