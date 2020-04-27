JANESVILLE
Forward Janesville is pitching to state officials and area communities a framework to safely restart local economies that have been halted because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Forward Janesville Vice President Dan Cunningham on Monday unveiled “Better Together—the Badger Task Force,” a public-private effort that aims to help reach state benchmarks on COVID-19 testing and funnel personal protective gear, food and supplies to residents and businesses in need, among other goals.
The announcement comes as Wisconsin moves toward the third month under a public health emergency that has closed many businesses and strained local economies.
Cunningham, who leads Forward Janesville’s government relations and lobbying efforts, said the reopening effort could be led by a group that includes state and local lawmakers, industry leaders and representatives of the health care sector.
Such a task force could combine ideas by industry leaders and medical officials, including recommendations on how to safely ramp up specific industries.
The task force, which would be bipartisan, could take a statewide or more local approach, Cunningham said.
“I feel like everybody’s concerned, but people might be working in their silos, and we want to get them all together,” he said. “We’d be willing to give this plan to anyone. It’s just a model. If the state wants to adopt it, we will hand it over. We may decide in Rock County to get together here to try to form something under this sort of a framework.”
Some chambers of commerce and trade groups have pressured Gov. Tony Evers to give a more definitive timeline for sunsetting his safer-at-home order so the the economy can begin to move forward.
Evers recently extended the order until the end of May, although some businesses have been allowed to reopen.
Cunningham said Forward Janesville has not endorsed efforts pressing for a firm reopening date.
He believes a shared recovery plan creates “efficiency and inclusion.”
“We felt like instead of signing onto a letter, this is some more active steps,” he said. “We’re not saying ‘do this’ or ‘do that.’ We’re saying, ‘Here’s how to do it.’”
One priority laid out in the framework: a local analysis of whether businesses and people have adequate supplies of personal protective equipment.
“We think that’s going to be a huge part of our economy reopening,” Cunningham said. “PPE is going to be a standard thing for a long time for a lot of people, and you need to make sure businesses have the supplies they need to reopen.”
Other priorities could include data gathering to take stock of local needs, including the need by individuals and businesses for transportation and child care, food, shelter and financial lifelines.
Cunningham said a response to the COVID-19 crisis and its impact on the economy should not be distilled to binary argument of whether to bottle up commerce and public life for untold months or charge head-on into unknown risk.
“We need to work together to get some wins right now, even if it’s little things,” he said. “We have to determine a way to do this, but we have to do it in a way that’s safe and that is lasting. You’d like to not have a resurgence of the disease when things open up again, because that could damage things even worse.”