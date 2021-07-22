Forward Janesville has named a local man with a background in banking as interim CEO starting Sept. 1, the chamber of commerce announced Thursday.
Curt Parish is a Janesville native who recently retired from his job as financial adviser with Wealthspire Advisors. He lost a bid to serve on the Janesville School Board in April, when he listed his age as 69.
Parish served two terms on the Forward Janesville Board. He led of the board in 2003 and also the Government Relations Council for five years, according to a news release.
Parish has served on boards for Banc One Janesville, Wisconsin State Golf Association, Janesville Country Club and the investment committee for the Southern Wisconsin Community Foundation.
“Curt’s leadership and knowledge of the staff, the membership, and Forward Janesville operations will aid us in addressing the challenges of the day, the organization’s board chairman, Tim Lindau, is quoted as saying.
Forward Janesville recently hired a new CEO, Mike Osborne, but he died in a motorcycle crash before he could begin his work here.
Longtime CEO John Beckord has been delaying his retirement since 2020 while the search process played out. He will retire Aug. 31, but he will be available during the transition, according to the release.
The organization also announced it has hired executive recruiters Londa Dewey and Justine Rose of The QTI Group to conduct a new CEO search with a goal of securing a candidate by Jan. 1.
