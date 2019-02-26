Fiat Chrysler says it's cutting about 1,371 jobs at its plant in Belvidere, Illinois, that makes Jeep Cherokees, a move the automaker says is unrelated to a major investment in the Detroit area that could add 6,500 workers.

The automaker made the announcement about Belvidere on Tuesday, shortly after announcing a $4.5 billion investment in Michigan that includes a new Detroit assembly plant. Company spokeswoman Jodi Tinson said they are "two separate, distinct actions."

All the laid-off Belvidere employees are assembly line operators, Tinson told The Gazette.

Many workers at the Belvidere plant live in southern Wisconsin, she said.

Tinson said the northern Illinois plant is the global manufacturing hub for Cherokees and that "it's feeling the softening demand for Cherokees in the global marketplace."

The plant will continue with the remaining 3,760 workers. The company said in a statement it will work to place laid-off workers in open, full-time positions as they become available.

Tinson told The Gazette the layoffs go into effect May 6. She said letters are in the mail to affected employees chosen based on seniority.

The plant will go from working two 10-hour shifts six days a week to working two eight-hour shifts five days a week.

Tinson said the laid-off employees could apply for jobs created by the company's expansions in Michigan, but the first vehicles at the new Michigan plant won't be produced until late 2020.