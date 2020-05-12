JANESVILLE
SHINE Medical Technologies says a federal nuclear oversight committee is expected to decide by fall 2021 whether to grant SHINE a license to operate the medical radioisotope production facility the company is building in Janesville.
The license is the final major regulatory hurdle in the company’s nearly decade-long quest to build and run a medical molybdenum-99 production facility in Janesville.
The company has been working through the licensure process with the federal Nuclear Regulatory Commission since the company’s operating license request was accepted by the federal panel last fall.
SHINE said Monday the nuclear regulatory panel expects to make a final decision on an operating license by October 2021. SHINE has been constructing the long-awaited 45,000-square-foot facility since last year, and work has continued during the state’s safer-at-home mandate.
SHINE said at the current pace of construction the facility will be “weather tight” by the end of this year.
Under a timeline SHINE has given, the company would be on track to receive a license to operate in the months leading up to SHINE beginning to ramp up to commercial operations in Janesville.
SHINE has targeted reaching commercial production capability at the facility sometime in 2022.
Moly-99 that SHINE plans to produce would be used as an illuminating agent for bone and body tissue in medical tests. SHINE believes it will be able to manufacture enough moly-99 to meet about two-thirds of the U.S. medical demand.