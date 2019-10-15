JANESVILLE

SHINE Medical Technologies announced Tuesday that it’s officially entering into federal regulatory review of its permit to operate a nuclear radioisotope facility in Janesville.

In a news release, SHINE said it received notice that the Nuclear Regulatory Commission has started the process of reviewing the company's application to operate a 45,000-square-foot nuclear accelerator facility it is building on the city's south side.

The commission's review is the last major regulatory step required for SHINE to get the go-ahead to produce molybdenum-99 and other medical isotopes at its future plant.

SHINE officials have said they expect the nuclear panel’s “detailed technical review" to take up to a year. That time span is similar to the commission's earlier review of a construction application SHINE submitted.

The process rolls out in tandem with the company's construction of its facility, which broke ground in May. When completed, officials say the facility will allow the SHINE to produce and ship enough moly-99 to meet about a third of the global demand.

Company officials expect to complete construction sometime in 2021, and commercial operations could ramp up sometime in 2022.

Moly-99 is an isotope that’s used to illuminate bone and tissue in thousands of medical imaging tests a year

SHINE also is in the midst of plans to produce other isotopes at its plant, including some used to treat various forms of cancer.