A shopper enters the Blain's Farm & Fleet store in Janesville in this 2017 photo. Janesville-based Farm & Fleet announced Monday it has broken ground on a new location in Holland, Mich. It is one of four locations Farm & Fleet has opened or plans to open in Michigan.

JANESVILLE

Blain’s Farm & Fleet has started work on a new 106,000-square-foot store in Holland, Michigan, as part of its continued expansion into the Mitten State.

The Janesville-based farm and supply retailer announced Monday that it broke ground on the Holland store earlier this month.

The store will open this fall and will employ more than 100 people, the company said in a news release.

In the last few years, Farm & Fleet has opened stores in the Michigan communities of Jackson and Portage, and it plans another store in Traverse City, Michigan, later this year, according to the release.

Farm & Fleet has faced pressure in southern Wisconsin as its rival, Mills Fleet Farm, has begun expanding. However, it has bucked the current trend of downsizing its brick-and-mortar operations.

Instead, Farm & Fleet has continued to grow while keeping the core of its operations in the Midwest. It also has embraced newer retail trends, such as drive-through order pickup, online ordering and mobile app technology.

