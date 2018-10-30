BELOIT

Fairbanks Morse continues to land major military contracts to outfit naval ships with the company’s diesel engines.

The Beloit manufacturer announced Tuesday it has been awarded a contract to build four diesel propulsion engines for installation in LPD 30, an amphibious warship being built for the U.S. Navy.

Under the contract, Fairbanks Morse will deliver the engines late in 2020 to Huntington Ingalls Shipbuilding in Pascagoula, Mississippi, where it also will help install and test the engines and run them through sea trials, the company said.

The Fairbanks engines, which are categorized as fuel-efficient, medium-sized, 16-cylinder turbocharged engines, will power a ship designed to transport up to 500 U.S. Marines and a month’s supply of cargo.

Fairbanks Morse has been building engines for the Navy and U.S. Coast Guard for the last seven decades.

The contract announced Tuesday comes after Fairbanks Morse landed contracts to build engines for two other Navy ships.

The company also is working on two other contracts: a multimillion-dollar, multiyear contract with the Military Sealift Command, a fleet of vessels that services Navy ships at sea, and a contract to build eight engines that will be used in four Royal Saudi Navy frigates.

Tags

GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement

  • Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also.
  • Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone.
  • Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
  • Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments.
  • Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history.
  • Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation.
  • Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story?
  • Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic.
  • Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712.
  • Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate.

Report comment abuse