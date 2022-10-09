JANESVILLE—Any time you want, Jonathan Kahn will show you his 3,200-piece Lamborghini model car made of Legos—even if he won’t let you pretend to rev up the vehicle on the floor like it’s a gigantic Matchbox car.

Otherwise, Kahn and his family want you to feel free to play with Legos. A lot.

JVG_221010_LEGO02.jpg
Elizabeth Kahn touches up some spots with paint while preparing the space at Uptown Janesville that will become Letgo N Play, a new, Lego-focused toy store their currently working on inside Uptown Janesville. The store is scheduled to open in early November.
JVG_221010_LEGO04.jpg
Twin brothers Landon, back, and Gavin Kahn play while their parents, Jonathan and Elizabeth Kahn, prepare their new, Lego-focused toy store at Uptown Janesville.
