JANESVILLE
The sun wasn’t up, but the early birds were out.
Not for worms, but for chicken.
Twenty cars were idling in two drive-thru lanes and about a dozen people were lined up at 6:20 a.m. Wednesday outside the new Chick-fil-A franchise at 2627 Humes Road.
It was 10 minutes before the 6:30 a.m. grand opening for the new restaurant.
Audrey Smith and her 12-year-old son Grant were standing just outside the door. Audrey had ensured she and Grant would be first inside the building when she put a folding chair by the door at 4:30 a.m.
“Please do not remove. Here for the chicken!” read the sign Audrey taped to the chair. Mother and son returned at 5:30.
“Last night I told my mom I wanted to be the first customer,” said Grant, 12, who had to be to class at Marshal Middle School a few hours later.
“We had talked about it earlier, but he said, ‘I don’t want to get up that early and then go to school,’” Audrey said. “Then last night he said, ‘I changed my mind. Get me up early.’”
Janelle Bailey and her daughter Karson were in their car in the drive-thru lane on the other side of the building.
The clock on their car console read 6:20. They were there at 5 a.m.
“We just love Chick-fil-A,” Karson said from the passenger seat. “We always go to the one in Madison, so we were really excited when we found out we were getting one here.”
So excited, the predawn trip was easy to make.
“We couldn’t sleep,” Janelle said.
Other vehicles pulled alongside and behind the Baileys five to 10 minutes after they pulled up.
Meanwhile, franchise owner David Bramlett and his employees were busy inside preparing for their first rush of customers.
Bramlett took a walk outside to greet the early arrivals.
In the past, early arrivals at new Chick-fil-A franchise openings were the norm. In fact, the eatery was known to reward the first 100 customers with free food for a year.
The Janesville franchise instead will surprise 100 “local heroes” who make an impact in the community with free food for a year.
None of the early birds Wednesday cared about that.
Grant stood by the door with a dollar bill in his gloved hand that he would give the cashier as the first dollar the franchise made.
He was somewhat of an expert at these events.
“He was also the first customer at the new Kwik Trip store on Milwaukee Street,” Audrey said. “I guess that is his thing now.”
A few moments later, Bramlett unlocked the inside door and headed to the outer door. It was showtime.
“All right guys, welcome,” Bramlett said as the Smiths and others filed past. “Thank you so much for coming. Welcome, welcome.”
The early birds’ wait was over. And the sun would be up in a bit.