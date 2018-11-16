JANESVILLE
The massive Dollar General distribution center on Janesville’s south side is growing, and the company is continuing its donations to the city.
Company officials visited Van Buren Elementary School on Friday morning and presented an unexpected check for $10,000 to Principal Stephanie Pajerski.
Pajerski was genuinely moved.
“Wow,” she said. “I don’t even know what to say. Thank you so much.”
The school gets $30,000 a year to cover things such as supplies, replacing electronic devices and any extras, so $10,000 makes a big difference, Pajerski said.
Among those presenting the check was Karen Sakamoto, who was recently promoted from assistant director to director of the distribution center.
“You’ve done an amazing job with the kids. Thank you so much,” Sakamoto said. “Keep them learning. Keep the community learning.”
Sakamoto said later that the company’s business is expanding, so she’s planning to increase the local workforce of about 350 to 450 by March.
The distribution center serves about 850 stores in seven states, Sakamoto said. The company opened its 15,000th store in August.
Pajerski said students and their parents felt the stress when General Motors and associated employers shut down 10 years ago, so the new jobs at Dollar General were welcome.
Dollar General learned about Van Buren during summer school when the school invited businesses to tell students about themselves, Sakamoto said.
Dollar General brought gift bags with flying discs, pencils, hand sanitizer and sunglasses and told about careers at the company, Pajerski said.
“They were a huge hit. (The 150 children) just thought it was Christmas,” she added.
The idea was to show students why the things they were learning were important, Pajerski said.
Each year at this time, the company makes donations in “Thanks Giving” events to promote literacy in its communities, Sakamoto said.
Last year, $10,000 went to Jackson Elementary School. It was used to buy books and other supplemental literacy materials, some focused on science, technology, engineering and math, but not all of it has been spent yet, the school district reported.
Dollar General donated $10,000 to Janesville’s Hedberg Public Library in 2016. It also has donated money and space at its distribution center for the school district’s Bags of Hope food drive and will host the event again this year.
Also in 2016, Dollar General donated $2,500 to Madison Elementary School and gave each teacher a $50 gift card.
Dollar General focuses its charitable giving on literacy because of its history, Sakamoto said.
Company co-founder J.L. Turner left school in 1902 at age 11 to work on the family farm after his father died in an accident, according to a company website. He is said to have been functionally illiterate.
Pajerski said she and her staff will discuss uses for the money.
“Believe me, I’ve got a million things going through my head right now for what this will be used for,” she said.
