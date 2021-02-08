JANESVILLE
Christopher Wilson excitedly showed his workplace to a congressman Monday.
Christopher’s words could not be heard through his mask and over the din of the assembly floor at 1227 Barberry Drive in Janesville, but his attitude appeared to be one of pride in his job.
It’s a job for which he is paid below minimum wage.
Rep. Bryan Steil was visiting KANDU Industries to argue for the low wage for tens of thousands of disabled workers across the country.
Wilson, who is cognitively disabled, assembles a refrigerator component for Fitchburg-based Sub-Zero. Other workers Monday were packaging products for Hormel, IKI Industries and Generac.
A provision in the $1.9 trillion coronavirus stimulus bill now before Congress would require that KANDU workers be paid like everyone else. The bill would end a provision of the Fair Labor Standards Act of 1938 that allows KANDU to pay less than the minimum wage.
KANDU has what is called a 14(c) certificate that allows the lower wages. KANDU is one of dozens of similar community rehabilitation centers in Wisconsin, including VIP Services of Elkhorn and Opportunities Inc. of Jefferson County in Fort Atkinson.
KANDU officials declined say how much its approximately 100 disabled clients earn, except to say that some earn up to $8.50 an hour.
The workers’ wages are paid based on their productivity and studies of the prevailing wage for the same work elsewhere in the community, officials said.
The U.S. Commission on Civil Rights last year found that between 2017 and 2018, the average wage of a person with a disability working under a 14(c) certificate was $3.34 an hour.
“Although Congress enacted the program with good intentions, the Department of Labor’s enforcement data as well as several key civil rights cases and testimony from experts show that with regard to wage disparities, the program is rife with abuse and difficult to administer without harming employees with disabilities, as reflected in over 80 percent of cases investigated,” the commission wrote.
Still, the commission acknowledged a large number of testimonies in favor of the 14© provision.
Christopher’s father, Rick Wilson, is with the A Team, an advocacy group that wants to keep the low wages.
“The parents and the families overwhelmingly support these programs, even though some advocacy groups in Washington don’t,” Rick said.
“We need more programs for people to be successful, not reducing choices,” said Julie Smith, director of client services at KANDU.
“We’re proud of the work we do, and we’d welcome anyone to visit,” Smith said.
“I think here’s a real dignity in work, and you ought to have that option for individuals and families,” Steil said.
The issue is being debated now, Steil said.
“President Biden has indicated he wants to have this done by the end of the month,” Steil said. “My goal is to make sure there are not unintended consequences to people and families here in Janesville.”
Smith said people with physical disabilities should earn minimum wage and more, but “these people we (at KANDU) tend to support are intellectually disabled, and that puts them in a different group as far as support goes, and I think that is something that is not always recognized, especially by the advocates who would like to see the elimination of 14(c).”
Asked if eliminating 14(c) would mean the end of KANDU clients’ work opportunities, Smith said, “We would find a way to do it on some level, but it would have to look very, very different. … If you take 14(c) away, you have to put something in its place.”
Rick said in other states that have ended such programs, the trend is for the former workers to enter nonwork programs.
“The individual sitting here doesn’t want day care. They want to work,” Rick said.