DELAVAN

Supermarket chain Meijer still has not committed to a timeline for building a new supermarket on land the company owns in Delavan, but city officials say they believe the project remains a go.

Delavan City Administrator Denise Pieroni said she’s gotten no word that Meijer has departed from its intention to build a new supercenter and possible future retail developments on 27 acres of land adjacent to the Mills Fleet Farm store off Highway 50 on Delavan’s west side.

Pieroni said Meijer officials told the city in spring 2019 the company had opted to break ground on several new stores in other locations and put on hold a start on the project in Delavan. But she said the city believes it’s possible the company could break ground on the project by 2021, which would be about two years prior to a hard deadline in a developer’s agreement between the city and Meijer.

Pieroni’s statements are contrary to recent social media rumors that Meijer is somehow pulling out of plans it unveiled this year to build the new store in Delavan, a 160,000-square-foot supermarket with a gas station/convenience store and options for future, companion retail developments.

A person in a Nov. 5 post on local Facebook page “You know you’re from Delavan-Darien if…..” wondered if others in town had gotten information that Meijer plans to walk away from the Delavan project because Meijer officials had an inkling that other nearby retail was struggling.

The post sparked a blend of responses by residents who had similar takes—speculation that Meijer had been unable to field a workforce in Delavan because of a slim labor pool.

Pieroni said she’s heard similar rumors, but she believes some residents might have missed the memo on a few key events she said would dispel talk that Meijer has pulled the plug on the project.

“We’ve had a lot of rumors already saying they (Meijer) are not going to buy the property. But they’ve already bought the property. They’ve gotten all their (zoning) approvals,” Pieroni said.

Pieroni said Meijer had originally suggested the company would begin planning the project this year and break ground in 2020, but earlier this year, Meijer told the city it had decided to commit to a few other projects first.

“In our understanding in spring they review projects that would be under construction in 2020 and open and 2021 and Delavan was not selected. But they said that next spring that you know they will be reviewing it again, we hope that Delavan will be selected then,” Pieroni said.

She said that since the Meijer bought 27 acres last year in the Lakeside Center, a business park established on land that once housed a dog racing track, the city’s had no indications the project wouldn’t move forward at some point.

Pieroni said Meijer makes decisions on expansions and new stores in the spring and fall, but she believes the company will tell Delevan economic development officials in spring 2020 if the project is getting the green light.

If Meijer starts planning the project in 2020, Pieroni said it would likely take a year before breaking ground, and that would put an opening date for the new store sometime in 2022.

A tax-increment financing district that blankets the property will be active until 2028, and the city’s developer’s agreement for the Meijer project only stipulates that the project break ground no later than 2023, Pieroni said.