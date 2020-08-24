JANESVILLE
Blackhawk Community Credit Union has donated $250,000 to a local free clinic despite the credit union’s recent financial retrenchment.
The money will be used to buy a building or property to establish a new health-care center for HealthNet, now at 23 W. Milwaukee St. in downtown Janesville.
The credit union last year promised to give its branch building on Kennedy Road to HealthNet, but in a series of decisions announced in May, BHCCU decided to remain in that building and not build a new headquarters.
HealthNet CEO Ian Hedges said Monday that HealthNet has not chosen a building, but he hoped HealthNet could find a home close to a bus line that is centrally located for its county-wide clientele.
HealthNet is looking for at least 15,000 square feet so it can expand its women’s health clinic and psychological and dental services, Hedges said.
“The need for services is larger than in recent memory. With this pandemic, we know that 2,600 more individuals have enrolled for BadgerCare over the last three months, and hundreds if not thousands of individuals are also newly uninsured.” Hedges said in a news release. “The only way we can see full economic recovery is if those who are under-insured or uninsured are taken care of in the interim. This will ensure we have a stabilized community and a healthy workforce.”
Hedges said he hoped HealthNet could move into new quarters by mid-2022.
“This is a really huge step, and despite many of the new challenges with our economic outlook and how COVID-19 has shaped our community, this is a really big gift that we are very fortunate to have, and we plan use it wisely to ensure the new health care center,” Hedges told The Gazette.
The credit union announced in early May it had canceled construction of a new Janesville headquarters and put on hold its Legacy Center project in downtown Janesville.
The decisions were made in light of the COVID-19 pandemic and uncertain economy, official said.
In ensuing weeks, BHCCU announced a shift away from real estate development and layoffs of seven administrators.
Asked how the credit union could afford the donation, given pandemic/economy concerns, credit union spokeswoman CeeCee Philipps said Monday the credit union remains strong. She said that strength allowed recent raises for front-line workers, from $12.50 to $15 for tellers and from $15.75 to $18 for member advisers.
“This is really about our keeping our promise to HealthNet,” Philipps said. “... All past decisions have been proactive to secure the credit union to be as strong as it has been for the past 50 years.”
Coincidentally, the state Department of Financial Institutions on Monday released its mid-year report on credit unions, calling their recent financial performance strong.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has fueled strong asset and share growth at Wisconsin’s state-chartered credit unions. Since year-end 2019, credit union total assets have increased by nearly $6 billion to $46.9 billion and total shares are up to more than $5.4 billion,” the release states.
Hedges said the options of building a new building or renovating an old one remain undecided and depend on resources available.
“This is a very sizeable contribution and gets us pretty far down our path that we want to go,” Hedges said.
More fundraising will be needed. How much is not known because a property has not been selected, Hedges said.