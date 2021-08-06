CLINTON
For the last two years, Mat and Peggy Teubert have nurtured a small-business idea to sell vintage home furnishings and décor into a fully fledged venture as the pair recently opened a storefront that also showcases other local artisans.
Sawdust & Iron was born out of Mat Teubert’s love for carpentry and reuse of vintage industrial and rustic materials, from repurposed barnyard lumber to whiskey and wine barrels. For years, the Teuberts sold custom-made items out of their home in Clinton and at various popup locations in the area.
As the COVID-19 pandemic slammed small businesses across the country, Teubert said the pandemic was actually a catalyst that drove the couple to move out of doing popup locations to having a brick-and-mortar space located at 207 Allen St. The shop opened on Memorial Day weekend this year, and the couple hasn’t looked back.
“It really was a spark for us to get everything switched over,” Teubert said. “We wanted to be able to have a space that showed off everything we had to offer.”
By partnering with local craftspeople and artists, the Teuberts have taken on the role of fostering growth and awareness of small businesses in the area.
Found in the store is artwork by Digital Wooden Artistry, beauty products by apiarist InnoSint, antiques from Kim’s Kreations, woodwork by Purdy’s Creations, photography by Patty VanStone, copper artwork by Jenna Miller, hand-crafted bowls by retired Beloit firefighter Bill Hoefer and painted furniture by Aslynn Huisheere.
“We wanted the space to be part of a revitalization of downtown Clinton,” Peggy Teubert said. “We’re excited to hear about some new businesses coming to downtown, and we want to be part of that. People don’t know about Clinton, and we’ve been working to get the word out.”
Business has shifted away from crafting antique car fenders and grills into wall décor to barrel furniture, from bar tables and cabinets to lawn ornaments paired with custom beer and cigar flights, Mat Teubert said. All the whiskey and wine barrels they use in their projects are unique and procured when the Teuberts take trips to Kentucky.
Barrels can also be rented for weddings and large events.
Excess wood from the barrel-crafting process is bagged and packaged to be used as “smoker chunks” to give grilling experiences an extra kick with wood from a bourbon barrel. These are paired with barbecue rubs, sauces and seasonings.
In the months ahead, the Teuberts plan to expand with work set to begin on a space that will offer paint-and-sip events with the goal to have the space ready by the winter.