JANESVILLE
As the summer tourism season waits in the wings, Janesville is enduring an unusual spring of fewer hotel bookings, canceled or postponed events and uncertainty fueled by COVID-19.
Fewer occupied hotel rooms means less room taxes, which the Janesville Area Convention & Visitors Bureau depends on to help market the city to tourists.
Hotels are allowed to remain open under Gov. Tony Evers' safer-at-home order, and no Janesville hotels were closed as of Thursday afternoon, said Christine Rebout, executive director of the convention and visitors bureau, an independent nonprofit organization.
Local hotels are usually 60% full in March, Rebout said. That number was closer to 20% to 30% this year.
“What we are seeing around the nation is about 20%,” she said, “and the question is whether that’s the bottom or if it could get lower from there.”
Hotels aren’t completely empty. They house guests who need longer-term lodging and others, such as construction workers, who are employed in the area, Rebout said. Some hotels have changed operations slightly to cut costs.
“What we are seeing is many hotels have the ability to close floors to save costs,” she said. “If you can close two floors and only heat and operate others, you’re saving costs there.”
The bureau likely will take a financial hit as lower hotel occupancy generates less room taxes.
Municipalities choose whether to charge a room tax. The bureau collects a 13% room tax (8% from the city, 5% from state sales tax and 0.5% from Rock County tax), which is used for marketing, tourism activities and to bring events such as the Town Square Gran Prix to Janesville.
Revenue from the room tax varies. In the summer months, it brings in around $125,000 a month, Rebout said.
Rebout said it was too early to tell how reduced revenue would affect the bureau’s ability to help plan for or advertise a proposed sports complex here.
“I think it’s really early in our understanding of what this COVID-19 situation means long term," she said. "I do think it's important as a community to be ready for the rebound and what that means.
"What matters most to us in the hospitality industry is the safety. We want everyone to get healthy and safe, and then when they are, we hope to be ready and make sure we have things available for people when they are.”
Janesville offers activities that don’t draw large crowds, Rebout said, and that could help the community recover after COVID-19.
“Janesville is really well-positioned for recovery,” she said. “Our brand of Wisconsin’s great outdoors will have a large appeal to people who may have previously gone to water parks or large events.”
The state Department of Tourism shared a hopeful sentiment in a news release Thursday, saying 2019 was a record year for tourism in Wisconsin. The department currently is offering virtual travel experiences, resources and planning tools for tourists. It's also focusing its efforts on events in late summer, fall and winter.
Rebout said the bureau continues to work with organizations whose events had to be canceled amid COVID-19 concerns, but safety continues to be a top priority.
“What’s most important to tourism is taking care of the residents first,” she said. “There is no tourism without local businesses, residents and those here. We’re hoping for the best for everyone, and we will be here when this is over.”