JANESVILLE
If Jim Grafft wants his Monterey Hotel to remain standing, he might not have much longer to agree to demands the city has laid out for repairs to the ailing building.
City officials want Grafft to sign a repair plan for the downtown hotel by Nov. 28, according to a letter sent to Grafft earlier this week.
That letter comes with a set of city-imposed deadlines that require Grafft to fix most of a laundry list of problems found in earlier inspections of the hotel, 5 S. High St.
The deadlines give Grafft until the end of May 2019 to fix broken or missing windows, repair crumbling exterior brick, and fix a chronically leaking roof that has left parts of the iconic Art Deco-era hotel with water damage.
Grafft would get a bit more leeway—until the end of July 2019—to fix crippled structural supports in a one-story part of the hotel. City inspections suggest that water and the elements have deteriorated the supports to the point that part of the hotel could collapse.
The city requires Grafft to agree to its mandated repairs and the spring and summer deadlines for them, as well as a Dec. 31, 2018, deadline under which he must meet several fire code requirements in part of the hotel that a tenant uses to access cellular antennas.
Tucked in with the city’s Nov. 16 letter is the alternative to repairs: a raze order for the Monterey Hotel that city officials also signed Nov. 16.
The raze order could go into effect if Grafft opts not to agree to required repairs or meet the city’s deadlines, according to the city’s compliance agreement.
Those are two of the lines the city has drawn to force Grafft to decide how to proceed on a raze-or-repair order officials handed him Sept. 10. The order notes that the historic hotel has become “unsafe and unfit for human habitation.”
Janesville Building Director Tom Clippert’s letter and the repair compliance agreement, delivered to Grafft on Monday, are in response to a plan Grafft submitted Oct. 30 for repairs to the hotel—his second try since September to provide Clippert with a framework for the work.
The Gazette obtained Clippert’s letter, the repair agreement and the raze notice through an open records request.
Tuesday, Clippert declined to say whether his latest letter represents a day of reckoning in a raze-or-repair process that’s rolled out over the last three months.
He also would not comment on whether Nov. 28 is the hard date by which Grafft must sign a repair agreement to stave off the city’s threats to raze the hotel.
Clippert said he didn’t want to negotiate terms through a news outlet before he was sure Grafft has seen the city’s letter.
Clippert said the letter was slated to be hand-delivered this week, but he hadn’t gotten word on whether Grafft had received it.
According to Clippert’s letter and the agreement, city officials will hold Grafft’s feet to the fire with monthly meetings and spot inspections to make sure he meets repair deadlines.
The Grafft family did not return a phone call Tuesday seeking comment on plans for the hotel. Earlier this fall, the family told a Madison TV reporter that it intended to repair the Monterey.
It’s not immediately clear whether Grafft or the city are considering any other plans or remedies for the property besides raze-or-repair.
In the raze order, Clippert wrote that the hotel has a current assessed value of about $255,000, but repair costs to save the building exceed “85 percent” of its assessed value.
That degree of disrepair meets the legal threshold of a “public nuisance,” Clippert wrote.
According to contractor estimates Grafft submitted to the city in October, he now faces at least $114,000 in repair costs at the hotel, but the costs could be higher.
One X factor might be revealed in an analysis of structural problems in the one-story portion of the hotel.
In October, Grafft told the city he had hired a local architect to analyze and compile a report on the hotel’s structural integrity. Grafft told the city he expected the architect to complete a report this week.
It’s not clear whether the architect’s report would detail or recommend the work necessary to fix the hotel’s structural supports. Clippert said he’s not sure whether the building’s structural integrity hinges on shoring up its one-story section, although Grafft’s plans indicated that some roof repairs could hinge on the outcome of the structural study.
“That’s why they need the structural analysis to see what’s tied into what,” Clippert said.
Under the city’s repair agreement, Grafft would have until Feb. 1, 2019, to submit signed work contracts for structural repairs. For roof and window repairs, the city requires him to sign work contracts by the end of this year.
