JANESVILLE
The Sears store at the Janesville Mall likely will close by early 2019, according to city of Janesville sources.
Gale Price, the city’s economic development director, told The Gazette said city got an email Thursday from Avis, a car rental company that uses space at Sears’ automotive center near the Janesville Mall, 2500 Milton Ave.
Price said an Avis official had inquired about potential locations the auto rental store could move when the Sears at the mall closes.
Price said the city has learned the standalone automotive center and the Sears store are slated to close likely before Feb. 3, 2019.
A store employee who Price said he also communicated with indicated that Sears employees at the mall were informed of the planned closure Thursday morning. Price said he learned of the closure at about 11 a.m. Thursday.
Neither Sears Holdings, which owns and operates the Sears store and Sears automotive center, nor RockStep Capital, the Janesville Mall’s owner, could be immediately reached for comment on the apparent closure.
It wasn’t immediately clear how many employees might be affected, or whether the Sears store and separate automotive center could be on different timetables for closure.
Sears has been in bankruptcy and restructuring proceedings since last month. Over the last year, the company has announced plans to close dozens of stores.
A list of pending store closures on the Sears website does not show the Janesville store as being among those closing, but the list only notes stores slated to close this month.
The Sears buildings at the mall are owned by Sears, according to city records.
The apparent Sears closure was announced just a few months after the Janesville Mall's Boston Store closed.
The closure of two anchor retailers almost in tandem leaves gaping vacancies at the mall.
The mall just changed hands earlier this year, when former owner CBL Properties sold the mall to Texas mall group RockStep Capital.
The Gazette will update this story.
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse