JANESVILLE
Lucy Kettle has been buying her Christmas tree at the same place on Janesville’s south side for 30 years, and she remembers her father doing the same.
Kettle likes the prices, “and they’re always so nice,” she said as she paid for a tree and a wreath Thursday at the Darst Christmas Trees lot at the old gas station on West Delavan Drive.
Every other tree-buyer a Gazette reporter approached had a similar story. Some remembered when the lowest-priced trees cost $10. They’re $20 this year.
Kettle said her family was drawn to the lot because its owner was from Hixton, and her family was from nearby Black River Falls.
Todd Darst said his father started planting Christmas trees in the Hixton area in the early 1960s.
Darst, speaking by phone from his Toddle-In tree nursery in McFarland, said business was slow when he began selling trees in Janesville in the early 1980s, and some of his earliest customers were families that had moved from his area of northwest Wisconsin to find work at General Motors or the car-transport company JATCO.
Darst started selling trees in Janesville when he was about 20. He’s 60 now and hasn’t worked the Janesville lot for some time, but he wouldn’t mind renewing the many acquaintances he made over the years.
Darst is well aware that some of his Janesville customers are the children or grandchildren of his original customers.
He remembered a retired schoolteacher who told him of her antique tree ornaments, made of gold. Then there was “The Blueberry Lady,” who made 350 jars of blueberry jam to give as gifts at her daughter’s wedding. The daughter changed her mind at the last minute, and the woman gave Darst and his workers about 50 jars.
“Oh, that was good stuff,” he recalled.
The A&W restaurant used to drop off spaghetti dinners to the tree-lot workers, as an act of kindness, Darst recalled.
“We really looked forward to that. We don’t really cook very well down there, you know.”
Darst said his favorite thing about the Christmas tree business is the people, especially early in the season.
“Usually in the last week they’re not in such a good mood,” he said.
Vern Nauman, who has worked the Janesville lot on and off over the years, said people’s attitudes seem especially positive this year, despite—or perhaps because of—all the troubles 2020 has brought.
“It just seems like they’re grinning and bearing the problem. I noticed that right from the beginning this year,” Nauman said.
Nauman said Darst also sold trees at the Blain’s Farm & Fleet lot on Humes Road in the past, but not this year. There’s a tree shortage, Nauman said, especially of Fraser firs.
Darst said a drought some years ago killed off young trees and the effect is being felt only now.
Customers seem to value having a place they can return to each year to browse the balsam and Fraser firs and white and Scotch pines.
“It’s been a tradition,” said Dallas Miller, who came with his wife, Crystal, four children and two of their cousins to select a tree.
The Millers have been buying a tree at the lot for six years.
“They remember us here,” Crystal said when asked why they keep coming back.
Mike Lukas, who also has a Black River Falls connection, said he started buying from the lot about 25 years ago.
“I didn’t have any money, and these guys were the cheapest guys around,” Lukas recalled.
Lukas’ philosophy for selecting a tree: “They don’t have to be perfect. If they’re real, they’re not going to be perfect.”
The same might be said for people. Or even Christmases.