On Wednesday afternoon, members of the Janesville Fire Department’s tech rescue team had a mission: They were at specialty chemical manufacturer Evonik to rescue Randy.
Randy, a mannequin with purple eyebrows and facial hair crafted from permanent marker, had fictitiously slipped while fixing the heating coil when he slipped and hurt his ankles.
The rescue team set up an industrial tripod, fed blue and yellow rope lines up the side of the three-story-tall tank Randy was in, and set up staff with air-purifying respirators before sending them through an 18-inch wide hole to rappel down.
Randy never ended up getting rescued from the tank – emergency personnel were called out to a fire in the Milton area and cut their training short. But in the time they spent preparing to perform the rescue mission, it gave firefighters an opportunity to practice a vertical confined space rescue, department driver and tech rescue team member Daniel Benz said.
Conducting confined-space rescues, such as in manholes, silos or storage bins, is a more time- and equipment-intensive process than other emergency rescues, Benz explained.
That’s why Evonik repurposed a chemical tank it previously used for storage of its materials to help save lives.
Its plant on Janesville’s west side along the Rock River debuted the confined-space training tank earlier this month, and it has hosted the Janesville Fire Department and other area agencies for training. It is now one of the only confined-space training facilities in Rock County, Evonik environmental, health and safety manager Dave Welsh told The Gazette.
Confined spaces are defined by the U.S. Department of Labor as areas not designed for people but large enough for a person to enter to perform a task with limited means for entry or exit.
The training tank was created out of a decommissioned tank the company owned that was still in good enough condition to repurpose for safety drills, Welsh said.
“We left the side manway, we left the top manway so that you can practice getting in and out, you can practice pulling people out and doing all the things that are more technical that you can't do in a classroom,” he said. “These are things that happen to be hands-on. So we tried to make it so that all of those things can take place on the tank but still not be a hazard for the people that are there training.”
In Evonik’s case, there are usually one or two narrow openings in the tanks, which are about three stories tall. At the top of the training tank, there’s an 18-inch-wide hole for entry and a slightly wider entry hatch near the bottom. The training tank doesn’t count as an enclosed space anymore because an access door has been built into it to make training easier and safer.
Within a two-week span, the fire department will have had three training sessions at Evonik, one for each shift, to learn how to set up equipment and rappel into the tank to grab a mannequin lying on the ground as a mock rescue mission.
Being able to use the converted tank as a training exercise for confined-space rescues and recoveries is a huge benefit for the department and the tech rescue team, Benz said, explaining that additional training sessions—and conducting them at area businesses and structures—helps rescuers respond faster.
“It helps us prepare for if we do have to come here – we hope we don't have to – but then it's pre-planning,” Benz said. “We've got an industrial atmosphere that otherwise we would have no idea. We wouldn't have the opportunity to save time on their end to help them out.”
Welsh said staff “fought long and hard” to get the training tank and are glad to be able to offer it up to the fire department and other emergency personnel as a training device. Should a person get injured in one of the tanks, Evonik staff would act as initial first responders by doing CPR or using tourniquets to stanch bleeding but would then pass formal rescue efforts off to first responders, Welsh said.
“One of the reasons that we wanted to get it was so that we could offer it to our responders because, I mean, we do the first part, but they're going to do the cleanup,” he said. “We need to help them out as much as we can.”