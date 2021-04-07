JANESVILLE
Charter Spectrum has opened a new customer service and retail center on Milton Avenue that will replace the former Spectrum service facility off Kennedy Road.
Charter Communications announced this week its new store is up and running at 3330 Milton Ave., part of a deeper dive into brick-and-mortar retail by the internet, TV, mobile and voice device provider.
Spectrum's new store is in refitted space in an outlot development just west of Festival Foods that until last year had housed a Potbelly restaurant.
The new location replaces the service center that Spectrum had operated for several years at 1348 Plainfield Ave. Charter customers who would have gone to the former facility to pay bills, order services, or exchange, trade in or upgrade Spectrum equipment should now go to the Milton Avenue location.
In what Spectrum spokeswoman Kimberly Noetzel explained is a “drastic departure from our prior retail operations,” the new store has more space and interactive displays that allows customers to try out new Spectrum mobile devices including cellphones.
The new service center showcases Spectrum’s full suite of products, including internet and TV services as well as mobile, talk and landline phone devices. The shop setup is similar to a mobile phone retail shop with devices on display along one wall and customer service and sales representatives on hand to work with customers.
Noetzel said the store is part of a corporate move to emphasize in-person customer service and sales for the growing technology company.
The new store is open weekdays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and from noon to 5 p.m. on Sundays.