JANESVILLE
Cedar Crest retirement community is finally expanding after a year in which it earned city approval and waited out the coronavirus pandemic.
Cedar Crest officials decided earlier this month to proceed with their planned expansion, which will add six 10-unit apartment buildings on 9.6 acres of land between Water’s Edge Drive and the Rock River on the city’s south side.
The development also includes multiple villa homes with a clubhouse and a pier.
The Janesville Plan Commission approved rezoning for the projects last September, and the city council gave them a green light in November.
The expansion also will add 24 more apartments in the Waterford Place independent apartment section of Cedar Crest and 60 assisted living and 18 memory care units in a new four-story building, all by the end of 2023.
Benjamin Reese, sales and marketing manager for Cedar Crest, said the company looks forward to the expansion. He said the additions are necessary.
“One of the things that’s really driven this is we are at capacity and have been at capacity for a while in our assisted living and memory care. So this will offer new opportunities for care for people,” he said.
“This is also really going to reposition our campus with more independent living options, too. So those are really the two drivers: having some different options for the baby boomers that are nearing retirement age here and also providing more opportunities for care in our assisted living and memory care.”
Reese said construction could start as soon as this fall. Cedar Crest is currently marketing the additions to reserve spaces for future elderly tenants.
Cedar Crest has expanded the buildings on its 60-acre campus over the last several years as demand has increased. Reese expects higher demand from baby boomers for at least the next decade.
“We’re definitely excited for the next chapter and how we can continue to serve our greater community here,” he said, adding that public feedback has been “very” positive.
Cedar Crest continues to build cottages, which are ranch-style homes maintained by Cedar Crest staff. They offer independent living without home maintenance, Reese said.
The cottages are built as needed, but Cedar Crest has not added apartments since 2008.
Reese said the soon-to-come villas—or 10-plexes as he called them—will offer a new type of housing in Rock County.
“There’s a concept that’s out there in senior living right now called active adults communities,” he said, “and that’s essentially going to be an active adults community within Cedar Crest. It’s geared toward people that are independent, that are just looking for an option like a condo or something other than owning their home.”