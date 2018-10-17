The National Federation of Independent Business has endorsed Republican Bryan Steil for the 1st Congressional District seat, the candidate announced Wednesday.
The federation is the largest association of small and independent businesses in the United States, according to the announcement.
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce also has endorsed Steil, who faces Democrat Randy Bryce and independent Ken Yorgan in the Nov. 6 election.
“Bryan Steil has a deep understanding of the challenges that Wisconsin small businesses face. We are confident he will be a strong advocate for small businesses in the U.S. House and will support efforts to roll back onerous regulations,” Bill Smith, the federation's Wisconsin state director, is quoted as saying.
