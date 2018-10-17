The National Federation of Independent Business has endorsed Republican Bryan Steil for the 1st Congressional District seat, the candidate announced Wednesday.

The federation is the largest association of small and independent businesses in the United States, according to the announcement.

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce also has endorsed Steil, who faces Democrat Randy Bryce and independent Ken Yorgan in the Nov. 6 election.

“Bryan Steil has a deep understanding of the challenges that Wisconsin small businesses face. We are confident he will be a strong advocate for small businesses in the U.S. House and will support efforts to roll back onerous regulations,” Bill Smith, the federation's Wisconsin state director, is quoted as saying.

Tags

GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement

  • Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also.
  • Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone.
  • Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
  • Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments.
  • Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history.
  • Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation.
  • Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story?
  • Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic.
  • Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712.
  • Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate.

Report comment abuse