JANESVILLE
BMO Harris Bank plans to close its branch on Janesville’s far south side, the banking conglomerate has confirmed.
BMO Harris Senior Manager Patrick O’Herlihy told The Gazette on Wednesday that the branch at 2608 Center Ave. will close April 24.
O’Herlihy said BMO Harris plans to keep open its three other local branches, two of which are off Milton Avenue/Highway 26 on the north side. BMO’s downtown branch and local headquarters are located at 100 N. Main St.
O’Herlihy said BMO will refer its south-side branch customers to the downtown bank.
The downtown branch recently began offering to lease parts of its building for office use.
The south-side branch’s closing had nothing do with real estate concerns, O’Herlihy said. He said BMO Harris regularly checks on the performance of its branches. He said because personal banking now involves more online transactions, BMO Harris no longer could justify operating the south-side branch.
O’Herlihy declined to say what would happen to the five employees at the south-side branch.
“The best I can say right now is all affected team members are being treated fairly, with dignity and respect,” he said.