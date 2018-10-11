JANESVILLE
Janesville resident Wesley Hoague hasn’t heard the true sound of his own voice—or much of anything at all—since he was a baby.
Yet during a Thursday work shift, the 26-year-old Janesville man with severely impaired hearing whipped his head around to note an amber-colored flashing light that popped on as he operated an advertising insert machine at Bliss Communications’ Printing and Distribution Center in Janesville.
The light signaled a jam of fliers he was feeding into the machine as dozens of newspapers trundled past on a conveyor. The warning light is something Hoague can notice even if he can’t hear the machine's warning buzzer.
Hoague was hired a few months ago to work as a product handler at Bliss’s print plant on the city’s east side, and he’s one of almost a dozen other employees with disabilities Bliss has hired and retained this year, company human resources officials said.
The state Department of Workforce Development is taking notice of employers such as Bliss for their efforts to recruit and retain workers with disabilities. The agency on Thursday presented Bliss Communications with an Exemplary Employer Award.
The award comes during Wisconsin's Disability Employment Awareness Month, which is this month.
Bliss Communications is the parent company of The Gazette.
Department of Workforce Development officials who work through the Division of Vocational Rehabilitation, a division that assists, trains and places people with disabilities in the job market, say the state is keying on the disabled population as Wisconsin wrestles with historic low unemployment and a tight labor market.
Those with disabilities make up a segment of the workforce that in the past has faced barriers to employment. Recently, that’s changed some. As unemployment continues to trend lower, more companies are looking into hiring people with disabilities.
In Janesville, the unemployment rate in September was about 3 percent, a jobless rate that ranks among the lowest in decades.
“There’s a labor crunch. People are looking at incarcerated individuals, we’re trying to strengthen the K–12 pipeline through registered apprenticeships, veterans, and people with disabilities. Those are the really big pipelines,” said BJ Dernbach, assistant deputy secretary for the Department of Workforce Development.
Over the last five years, the Division of Vocational Rehabilitation has helped place 1,200 people with disabilities in jobs throughout Rock, Green, Lafayette, Grant, Iowa, and Richland counties.
“What we’re finding is a lot of smaller employers of maybe 25 or less are looking into employing people with disabilities,” Dernbach said. “They’re looking for one or two employees at a time. That doesn’t sound large scale, but small businesses make up the bulk of employers in the state. They’re a driver.”
Stephanie Luebke, a human resources coordinator with Bliss Communications, said Bliss has keyed on employing people with disabilities for several years, even prior to the local labor market tightening.
For the last four years, she has worked with other Bliss human resources officials and local Division of Vocational Rehabilitation agents to identify local workers with disabilities who could fit Bliss’s needs at its print plant.
Tony Smithson, vice president of print operations at Bliss Communications, said he doesn't view the company's employment of those with disabilities as an initiative that's tied to any labor market trend.
“Everybody has something to offer,” Smithson said. “There could be people here whose disabilities we'll never even know about or notice. We’re really more interested in what people have to offer than what their limitations are.”
Hoague, who is an art college graduate, wears a cochlear implant in his ear. The device helps him hear, but it’s not always useful in noisy environments.
Inside the newspaper plant, Hoague often can’t separate the hum of mechanized conveyors from human voices. He reads lips to a certain extent, but he’s learned in the past few months to read employees’ body language to cue himself to what to do next.
He’s more attuned to the physical vibrations of machinery—even the feel of paper inserts that might stick together and cause problems on his production line—than he might be if he could hear.
Hoague said he’d had trouble finding a job for a few years before he was hired at the print plant. He said his coworkers and supervisors know he’s got limited hearing, but they’re learning to communicate with each other.
“I know people can have a hard time understanding me, and because I can’t hear, I can have a hard time understanding them,” Hoague said. “I’m seeing people who are willing to work with me to help me work better, every day to get a little better.
"It’s a work in progress.”
