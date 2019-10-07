JANESVILLE

Big Radio will move its five radio station holdings in Rock County into the fifth floor of the former Parker Pen headquarters at 1 Parker Place, the company announced in a news release Monday.

Big Radio runs five primary signals in the county after purchasing WCLO and WJVL in August.

WBEL, WWHG and WGEZ are also owned by the company. The five stations previously used three different studio locations across Rock County.

“I’m very much looking forward to having everyone in Janesville/Beloit under one roof,” Big Radio CEO Ben Thompson said in the release.

The new space will be renovated to feature seven new broadcast studios. Construction is set to begin Nov. 1, and the project is expected to be finished by early to mid-2020.

WCLO and WJVL, currently housed in The Gazette building, 1 S. Parker Drive, will make the move to their new studios in early 2020. WWHG and WBEL will move from the fourth floor of the building to the newly renovated fifth floor upon its completion.

WGEZ will stay in Beloit but will occasionally broadcast from a satellite studio in Janesville.