The Beloit and Delavan Shopko stores are among 139 stores the company is shuttering this year, a Shopko spokeswoman announced Thursday.

The Beloit store at 2761 Prairie Ave. will close May 12. The Delavan store at 1450 E. Geneva St. will close May 5, according to a statement from spokeswoman Michelle Hansen.

A list of closures is available on the company's website.

The Janesville store is not on the list.

About 50 optical centers in the closing stores will become freestanding locations, including the optical center at the Mineral Point Road location in Madison, according to a list on the website.

The company believes operating fewer stores will help Shopko "emerge as a stronger company," attract potential buyers and overcome bankruptcy, according to the statement.

Shopko announced in January it had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in Nebraska.

The Green Bay-based company announced 39 closures across 14 states in December. Nine more Wisconsin store closures were announced in January.

Shopko began closing in-store pharmacies at the beginning of the year, including the Janesville and Beloit Shopko pharmacies.

Local Shopko pharmacy customer files have been transferred to CVS pharmacy locations.

This story will be updated.