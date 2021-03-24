The Ho-Chunk Nation's $405 million Beloit casino and resort project took a major step forward Wednesday when Gov. Tony Evers agreed with a federal decision to move the designated land into trust status.
Evers' decision paves the way for one of the largest entertainment complexes in Wisconsin. It is expected to add about 1,500 permanent local jobs and more than 2,000 construction jobs, according to a news release from the governor's office.
The governor said he agreed with the U.S. Department of the Interior's decision in April 2020 that taking 32 acres of land adjacent to Interstate 39/90 into trust for gaming purposes would be in the tribe's best interests and would not be detrimental to the community.
“As we work to bounce back from this pandemic, we must do everything we can to support economic development in communities across our state,” Evers said in the news release.
“The Ho-Chunk Nation and local officials in Beloit and Rock County have been working together toward providing jobs and long-term economic support in the region, and this is an important step forward in making the Beloit casino a reality."
With Evers’ concurrence, the Department of the Interior’s Bureau of Indian Affairs will prepare the determination and begin the final administrative process for accepting the land into trust status.
Once it is fully developed, the site will feature a 300-room hotel, five restaurants and 2,200 slots along with 50 table games in the casino. It is also expected to include a 40,000-square-foot water park, an employee child care facility and a 30,000-square-foot conference center and entertainment venue.
In Wednesday's release, the Ho-Chunk Nation called Evers’ approval “an economic win for the Nation, the Beloit area and State of Wisconsin.”
“We’ve been focusing so much time and effort on our COVID-19 response that it’s almost surreal to have this great news of the Governor’s concurrence today,” said Ho-Chunk Nation Vice President Karena Thundercloud. “We want to thank the City of Beloit, Rock County, and our respective communities for all the support over the past several years. We look forward to the day when we can celebrate everybody who helped this project along.”
Beloit City Manager Lori Curtis Luther said the city remains “optimistic and hopeful” that an in-person groundbreaking ceremony could take place “soon.”
“The city of Beloit is committed to working with the Ho-Chunk Nation on this development,” Luther said. “Not only will the Ho-Chunk Nation bring economic development, job growth and entertainment activity to our community, but the Nation will also provide cultural and historical education to our residents. We look forward to welcoming the Ho-Chunk Nation back to their home.”
Beloit City Council President Regina Dunkin said Wednesday’s announcement was “win for the entire Greater Beloit region.”
“An entertainment destination of this magnitude is a win for the entire Greater Beloit region and will provide job opportunities for our residents,” Dunkin said. “We send our sincerest appreciation to Governor Evers for his careful review and approval of this project. Congratulations to the Ho-Chunk Nation—we look forward to seeing your success in Beloit.”
State Rep. Mark Spreitzer, D-Beloit, said the project, more than two decades in the making, reflects the strong, nearly decade-long partnership between Beloit, Rock County and the Ho-Chunk Nation.
“The promise of not just a casino, but a hotel, convention center, water park and other entertainment opportunities has long been a dream of the Beloit community,” Spreitzer said. “Today, that dream takes another critical step toward becoming a reality. This project will create more than a thousand permanent jobs and provide a significant economic boost to our community.”
Rep. Amy Loudenbeck, R-Clinton, congratulated all sides for their efforts.
“The city of Beloit, Rock County and the Ho-Chunk Nation worked together in good faith on a strong application for the proposed casino, and I am pleased to see that Governor Evers is allowing this project to advance,” Loudenbeck said. “I am pleased that the Evers administration concurs with this determination and will allow this long-awaited development to move forward.”
Sen. Janis Ringhand, D-Evansville, added, “The Ho-Chunk Nation and city of Beloit have worked together on this project for years. The project has received widespread community support from voters, business leaders as well as local government.
"For years, Beloit has endured higher unemployment rates than the rest of the state, and the gaming and entertainment center is expected to bring in an additional 1,500 permanent jobs to the area. Once we get past the pandemic, the Beloit Gaming and Entertainment Center will make a welcome addition to the mix of entertainment options in the stateline area.”
The tribe, city of Beloit and Rock County are expected to get up to $3 million in annual revenue from the entertainment complex under a revenue-sharing agreement.