JANESVILLE
Blackhawk Community Credit Union announced Thursday that its headquarters building project on Rockport Road has been canceled, and its Legacy Center project in downtown Janesville is on hold.
The decisions were made in light of the COVID-19 pandemic and uncertain economy, according to the announcement.
The Legacy Center at 100 W. Milwaukee St. involved the restoration of an old bank for use as a museum dedicated to the history of the former Janesville General Motors assembly plant.
The announcement states that work on the Legacy Center project will stop for now, but BCCU plans “to preserve and honor the GM employee legacy in our future plans.”
The credit union plans to hold onto the Rockport Road property, according to the announcement.
