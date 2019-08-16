JANESVILLE

Asset Recovery Solutions is moving from Whitewater to Janesville, a company official said in an email Friday.

The Illinois-based company is moving its Wisconsin operations to Janesville on Monday, said Christopher Lippart, senior collections manager.

In the email, he described the company as, “an established, growing call center/collection agency.”

The company has been in Whitewater for nine years, and he said they are moving to Janesville because of the “strong workforce/pool the city has to offer.”

The company will bring “roughly 40 jobs to the community,” he said.

Lippart could not immediately be reached Friday afternoon to clarify if those are 40 jobs that exist in Whitewater or if there are additions or cuts as part of the move.

“We think we will have a positive impact on the city,” he said in the email.