When it’s completed, the Blain Gilbertson Family Heritage Pedestrian Bridge will be a place to cross the Rock River on foot in the heart of Janesville’s downtown.
Or a place to stop and sit.
Or even a place to congregate for small events.
Or, as the main benefactor who is fueling the bridge’s construction, Mick Gilbertson, said: The bridge will be a place to catch glimpses of Janesville’s heritage and of a newer generation of heritage that some are helping to bring to the city’s downtown.
At a discussion panel Tuesday night organized by public-private downtown revitalization group ARISEnow, Gilbertson unveiled new architectural drawings and concepts for the planned Blain Gilbertson bridge, which will span the Rock River between Court and Milwaukee streets.
Under designs Gilbertson showed Tuesday night at a discussion panel at the Janesville Performing Arts Center, the bridge would tie together the west side town square and festival street along South River Street with a pavilion being planned in 2020 on the river’s east side—two major portions of the city’s ARISE downtown riverfront revitalization plans.
Plans show the bridge would have a sculpted, curved shape. A vaulted arch would rise above a widened spot at the bridge’s center, creating a 30-foot, diamond-shaped space in the middle that Gilbertson said would be about the size of a school classroom.
Under plans, the bridge could be used as a place to cross, a place to sit on benches, and the large center could serve as a scenic spot where people might host small events.
Gilbertson and his spouse, Jane Blain-Gilbertson, were two of a few major donors to a fundraising campaign for ARISEnow that would fuel private-side revitalization projects along the downtown’s riverfront.
Along the bridge’s side walls, designers would build in “heritage panels” to depict the city’s heritage in industry, agriculture, mercantile, city government and its emerging heritage in innovation in technology.
“The idea is really to celebrate where we came from and where we’re going with this bridge and to connect the two sides of the river—the east side and the west side—to just remember where we are and lead us to all the places where can go,” Gilbertson said.
Gilbertson said construction of the pedestrian bridge, which will be completely privately funded, is slated to begin in summer 2019. He said the project is being scheduled to roll out as soon as a contractor finishes the replacement of the adjacent Milwaukee Street bridge.
He said the project is a “significant” portion of ARISEnow’s $3 million budget for riverfront revitalization projects in 2019.
City Department of Public Works Director Paul Woodard on Tuesday said the state earlier had required the contractor to have the Milwaukee Street bridge project complete in late June. He said the project has been delayed by high water on the Rock River, but the state as of Tuesday had not granted an extension for the project.
ARISEnow used the unveiling of the pedestrian bridge project to show a crowd of about 150 people at JPAC how private donors and private-side projects have begun to fuse with city infrastructure projects in the town square area, which is the core of the ARISE project.
The group has been in the midst of a community fundraising campaign over the last year. It’s raised $5.2 million in private donations, but its goal is to amass $10 million in donations for downtown projects.
Others who are partners with ARISEnow spoke during the panel Tuesday night, including Blackhawk Community Credit Union CEO Sherri Stumpf, who showed images of the $30 million Reflections Plaza, a planned development that will house corporate headquarters for Blackhawk Community Credit Union, along with a legacy center for former autoworkers at the Janesville General Motors plant.
That development would be just south of the heart of revitalization rolling out now in the town square area.
Downtown Business Improvement District Executive Director, Emily Arthur, said Tuesday night that the BID district along with Downtown Janesville, Inc., is hosting several new downtown events that would aim to galvanize interest in areas of the downtown that are seeing improvements through ARISE.
One such event, she said, is Flannel Festival, set for Feb. 23. The event is being pegged as a craft beer festival with a “flannel” theme. Arthur said the daylong event will be held outdoors along the new festival street along South River Street. Flannel Fest, Arthur said, came about after Downtown Janesville, Inc. sold out two wine walks this year.
The craft-beer-and-flannel concept is an attempt to draw more men to visit downtown Janesville, Arthur said. She said flannel clothing will be “strongly encouraged.”
