A group of downtown Janesville stakeholders is asking local residents to ante up in ongoing private efforts to revive the riverfront.
ARISEnow, a group that’s spurring a privately-funded revival of downtown alongside the city's ARISE revitalization strategy, unveiled a $1.5 million "community" funding campaign at a private business lunch Thursday at the Pontiac Convention Center.
Over the last year, the group has already raised $4.8 million in private funding for revitalization projects downtown along the Rock River. That fundraising tapped some local business leaders and private philanthropists with deep pockets, and it has helped galvanize private revitalization projects, including a pedestrian bridge that ARISEnow said will span the Rock River between the bridges at Milwaukee and Court streets.
It comes as the city has committed to a more than $40 million infusion of public spending on infrastructure and streetscaping projects downtown, some through the ARISE strategy.
Some of the biggest donors to the ARISEnow campaign over the last year have committed to large blocks of funding. The group has collected at least two separate donations of $1 million earmarked for private redevelopment projects in the riverfront corridor adjacent to the new town square and festival street, which the city is completing along South River and South Water streets.
The new fundraising push announced Thursday has a more general target; it’s aimed at all local residents among the city’s 63,000 populace.
ARISEnow leaders said Thursday that the $1.5 million goal would fuel two major projects.
The first is a $1 million installation of interactive LED lighting along the Milwaukee and Court street bridges and on the future pedestrian bridge. The group says the lighting project, called “Light up the Rock,” would help make the Rock River a nighttime focal point at the heart of downtown.
That project would include a donor wall that ARISEnow officials said would have a scrolling screen naming everyone who helped fund the effort.
The second project is a $500,000 plan to upgrade the Janesville Performing Arts Center’s educational outreach center, and to replace technology used in JPAC's main auditorium and stage. Some of the operating systems for lighting and other technical equipment are decades old and use computerized systems that have been outmoded and obsolete for years.
JPAC is on the south end of downtown, but city officials and private stakeholders consider it a linchpin in the ARISE strategy, which ties together the downtown riverfront with a network of walking paths.
Under plans unveiled Thursday, the new fundraising effort will tap residents for smaller-scale investments. ARISEnow is made up of members of the business community, and the funds it gathers are administered through the Forward Foundation, a funding arm of Forward Janesville.
Members of ARISEnow said the effort is geared toward residents who might make five-year commitments or even one-time donations of $50 or $100 to see upgrades to their community’s downtown.
