For the last decade, Janesville architect and developer Mick Gilbertson has been edging toward redevelopment of three storefront properties along the west end of West Milwaukee Street.
Gilbertson’s goal is to rework the storefronts at 415-419 W. Milwaukee St. to accommodate two spacious, upstairs apartments. They’d be two-bedroom, two-bath units with 17-foot ceilings, exposed brick walls, upper-floor lofts, spiral stairs, built-in parking and an enclosed courtyard.
The plan could begin to roll out late this year. It wouldn’t create a boom in new apartment spaces downtown, but it would revitalize part of a block plagued for years by long-term vacancy.
Gilbertson and others plan a handful of projects that would add downtown apartment units as called for by an urban planning consultant a few years ago.
Some say they’re hoping to capture momentum from millions of dollars of public-private revitalization projects downtown. Others say the projects could help fill a shortage of available housing, apartments included.
Besides Gilbertson’s plan, two other downtown apartment proposals have become public in the last few months:
- A proposal by a developer in August for a new, 60-apartment, mixed use Corner Block on Parker development at Parker Drive and Wall Streets. The project would include underground parking and co-working office space on the first floor.
- A $300,000 revamping and rebranding of the 47-unit, former Cotton Mills Apartments on North Franklin Street announced last month by the apartments’ new owner.
The three projects in the next few years could bring at least 75 to 80 new or rehabbed apartment units to the rental market downtown, all within a few blocks of the downtown’s riverfront.
A survey the city commissioned in 2014 for the ARISE riverfront revitalization strategy estimated Janesville might need about 20 new apartment units downtown over the next decade.
In 2014, Janesville’s housing market and overall economy were just starting to show signs of recovery. Now, four years later, the housing market for both rental properties and existing homes has become among the tightest in decades.
The Wisconsin Realtor’s Association said that as of last month median sale prices for existing homes in Rock County had jumped 11 percent compared to the first nine months of 2017. The average existing home sale price in Rock County ranges between $155,000 and $160,000, up from about $120,000 in 2014.
The climb is largely linked to a continued “limited supply” of existing homes for sale, the Realtors Association said in a release.
Local economic development officials have said there’s a similar crunch for rental properties. It has spurred the city this year to entertain using tax incremental financing incentives to spur development of apartments in Janesville, including downtown.
City Economic Development Director Gale Price said the city hasn’t done a rental market study since the 2014 ARISE survey, but a lot has changed in four years.
“When you look at that (2014) study, the thought was the city wasn’t quite ready (for more downtown apartments). But the market and the overall economy has significantly, significantly changed,” Price said. “It’s kind of crazy how things have fallen in place.”
Under current market conditions, Price said, it’s feasible the city could see as many as 110 additional apartment units come online in the next few years, either through redevelopment or new construction.
Right now, Price said, the city is looking at six proposals for apartment projects. Three of the projects could occur downtown, he said.
Price said the proposals throughout the city range from market-rate apartments to projects that would make use of “low-income tax credits.”
For downtown property owners and developers, housing market forces are dovetailing with millions of dollars in public and private projects to revitalize Janesville’s riverfront.
Gilbertson hopes he can steer a few tenants toward a niche he’s creating downtown.
Over the last year, he's altered earlier concepts he'd hatched as the Great Recession set in but then shelved for years. He's arrived at a plan for two apartments with 1,300 square feet of mainly open space. That's spacious, Gilbertson said, compared to most over-storefront apartments in the downtown.
Justin Spaulding, who bought the former Cotton Mills apartments in September, expects his renovations at the apartments will draw at least eight to 10 new tenants in the next few months.
Spaulding has renamed the Cotton Mills the Signature 23 Apartments.
The Cotton Mills recently had been about 30 percent vacant, Spaulding said. But some units he’s renovated this month already have new tenants signed. Spaulding said two new tenants he’s signed are local professionals with yearly incomes between $60,000 and $85,000.
“Signature 23, it’s so unique with the really historic feel, big windows and high, 10-foot ceilings. We bring them in, and they see the natural light, how tall the ceilings are. That sells them right away,” Spaulding said.
Spaulding decided to buy the former Cotton Mills because he saw a surge in revitalization and redevelopment projects underway this year along the downtown's riverfront.
Spaulding views downtown’s revitalization as a door opening to draw “young families and young professionals” to a city center that’s adding new amenities and has a growing focus on being pedestrian-friendly.
Online listings for “soon-to-be-available” units at Signature 23 show rents ranging from $650 to $850, depending on the size and number of bedrooms and bathrooms. One recent post on Spaulding’s Instagram account show he’s leased one of the larger units at Signature 23 for $1,045 a month.
Brent Dahlstrom, a developer proposing the 60-apartment Corner Block on Parker, estimated the development might have “market rate” rents between $700 and $1,500 a month.
On the high end, rents of $1,000 to $1,500 a month appear to be in a different class than average rents detailed in the 2014 ARISE survey. That survey showed average monthly rents downtown ranged between $600 to the about $700—some of the lowest rents in the city.
Spaulding believes he’s well-positioned to compete because his renovations—new parking lots, replacing of flooring, repainting, and upgrading of cabinets and fixtures—are less expensive than building new apartments.
Lancaster Investments of Madison, one of the development groups who proposed the Corner Block on Parker apartments, didn’t respond this week to a Gazette inquiry. The developers as of yet have not made full project plans public.
