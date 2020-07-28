BELOIT
Amazon is looking to hire 500 people to staff its new fulfillment center in Beloit.
Construction of the 1 million-square-foot distribution center, 3150 Colley Road, began last October, and the facility is expected to be open in time for the holiday shopping season, an Amazon spokesman said.
The 500 full-time employees will help pack and ship large items, including sports equipment, patio furniture, fishing rods, pet food, kayaks, bicycles and larger household goods.
“As a Wisconsinite, I’m thrilled to be returning home to Beloit to open our new fulfillment center,” Beloit Amazon Site Manager Jason Berg said. “We look forward to providing the community with 500 jobs, creating a wide range of career opportunities with industry-leading pay and comprehensive benefits starting on day one.”
Warehouse workers can apply for all shifts, which pay a base of $15 an hour or more, according to the company’s hiring portal.
Applicants must be at least 18 years old, able to read and speak English, and have a high school or equivalent diploma. Full-time employees will have access to medical, vision and dental insurance as well as a 401(k) with 50% match from the company, plus up to 20 weeks of maternal and parental paid leave.
“The city of Beloit warmly welcomes Amazon to our community,” Beloit City Manager Lori Curtis Luther said. “Amazon will provide much-needed employment opportunities for Beloit families—jobs that are especially crucial in light of COVID-19. We look forward to seeing the positive impacts on our workforce.”
Amazon’s hiring events are by appointment only. Candidates who are interested in applying should complete online applications and select a time to attend an in-person interview.
During their appointments, candidates might be required to have their temperatures checked and will be required to wear face masks, which Amazon will provide.
The company asks those coming in for appointments to postpone them if they:
- Are living with someone who is COVID-19 positive.
- Have a body temperature of 100.4 degrees or higher.
- Are in a 14-day self-isolation period directed by a public health official or health care provider.
- Have traveled outside the country in the last 14 days.
- Are exhibiting symptoms such as shortness of breath and a cough.